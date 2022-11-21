Receiving of credentials from newly appointed ambassadors of Ukraine, European Union, Latvia, Sweden, Finland and Greece

TAJIKISTAN, November 21 - On November 21, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, received credentials from the new ambassadors of foreign countries in the Palace of the Nation.

During the ceremony of presenting the credentials to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan His Excellency Mr. Emomali Rahmon, Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine Valeriy Yevdokimov, European Union Raimundas Karoblis, Republic of Latvia Reinis Troksha, Sweden Tomas Danestad, Republic of Finland Ilkka Raisanen and Greece Mrs. Ekaterina Nassika presented their letters of credence with messages and greetings from the leadership of their countries.

The Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, sincerely congratulated all the ambassadors on the occasion of their appointment to this highly responsible post in the Republic of Tajikistan, expressing confidence that their effective activity will be an active factor in the development and strengthening of friendly relations and diverse cooperation between the countries.

Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon emphasized that our country has established and continuously expanded beneficial and equal cooperation with a wide range of the world community members in all areas of interest during the years of independence.

The Head of State offered his views on the development and strengthening of friendly relations and multifaceted beneficial cooperation of Tajikistan with Ukraine, the European Union, the Republic of Latvia, Sweden, the Republic of Finland and Greece. It should be said that this year marks 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Ukraine, Latvia, Finland, Sweden and Greece.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, reflected on the current state and prospects of cooperation with the countries of the world and emphasized the readiness of Tajikistan to enrich the contents of the relations between the countries in various fields of mutual interest, which share a lot of untapped potential.

At the end of the speech, the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon once again wished all the ambassadors every success on the occasion of the start of their activities, and expressed the readiness of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan to fully support them in fulfilling their diplomatic missions.