Healthwise Named to AVIA Connect’s Top Patient Education Companies

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthwise, Incorporated announced today that it was recognized as a Top Company in Patient Education upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Connect, the leading digital health marketplace.



Healthwise was founded in 1975 with the simple nonprofit mission “to help people make better health decisions.” Healthwise partners with hospitals, health plans, health portals, and technology companies to fulfill that mission by providing the health content they need, the technology to deliver it, and the expert, highly-rated services to ensure success. Healthwise also partners with community-based organizations to explore ways to increase access to health education, improve health literacy, and build health equity.

The Top Patient Education Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of health system implementation data across the country and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of patient education, the report helps define the patient education landscape and how these solutions best support patient care.

“We are honored to be included in the Top Patient Education Companies Report as a leader in evidence-based patient education,” said Dr. Adam Husney, Healthwise CEO. “We believe health education delivered at the right time in a person’s healthcare journey can empower them to better health and we commend AVIA Connect for recognizing the value of patient education in healthcare.”

AVIA Connect is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It’s built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

To learn more about Healthwise, go here.

To access the full report findings from AVIA Connect’s Top Patient Education Companies list here.

About Healthwise

Healthwise, a leader in evidence-based health education, is a nonprofit organization that empowers people to live their healthiest lives. More than 2 billion times, people have turned to Healthwise information to help navigate their unique health journeys with confidence. Leading hospitals, EMR providers, health plans, care management companies, health websites, and technology innovators partner with Healthwise to provide the world’s best health information—and achieve better outcomes for patients and businesses. Learn more at healthwise.org or call 1.800.706.9646.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation’s leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare’s biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry’s premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

