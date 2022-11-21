Submit Release
Truxton Adds Swan Burrus as Vice President of Marketing and Communications

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce that Swan Burrus has joined the firm as Vice President of Marketing and Communications, effective November 14, 2022. In this role, he will lead all aspects of the firm's communications, including brand, marketing, and digital strategy.

Tom Stumb, Chairman and CEO, said, "We're delighted to have someone with Swan's experience and expertise join our team. For the past 18+ years, we've worked hard to earn a respected reputation for giving our clients thoughtful advice based on a thorough and diligent analysis of each client's financial circumstances. We appreciate Swan's enthusiasm for helping us advance and communicate our unique story to our various and valued constituencies."

Mr. Burrus brings over a decade of experience in marketing and branding, working for top advertising agencies such as Ogilvy, 22squared and The Buntin Group. Swan has led brand strategy and developed integrated marketing campaigns across a wide range of brands, including Publix, Delta Airlines, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Citi, and Royal Bank of Canada. He is a native Nashvillian and a graduate of Washington & Lee University in Lexington, VA.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton's vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients' complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation TRUX. For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.


