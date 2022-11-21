Aroma360 Revolutionizes Scent Marketing with the New Interactive Scenting Kiosk

Businesses can maximize customer impact and ROI using the power of scent with the innovative, free-standing scented kiosk and LCD display

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aroma360, the leader in scent marketing and scent branding, has pioneered a brand-new marketing solution for businesses via the Interactive Scenting Kiosk (ISK), a free-standing LCD display with embedded essential oil diffusers.

The ISK is an eye-catching, multisensory device designed to disperse a business' unique, custom-curated scent with the ability to digitally advertise on a 43" touch screen LCD display. It combines the traditional elements of visual advertising, interactive e-commerce, and the incredibly powerful science of scent to influence customer purchasing behavior, time spent in-store, and increase brand loyalty.

People are 100 times more likely to remember a scent over any other sense, creating a strong bond with that smell, and in fact, studies have shown that 75 percent of emotions are triggered by our sense of smell. Because of this profound effect on our memory and emotions, scent, when used the right way, can drive consumer behavior, and even serve as a secondary "logo" for a business.

"Diffusing a signature scent through the ISK can increase the intent to purchase by over 80 percent, making a scenting strategy a smart marketing tactic for businesses," says Nadira Persaud, Chief Marketing Officer, Aroma360. "The ISK's design allows it to be placed in strategic locations, such as a high-traffic entryway, so you are better able to intersect with your customers and influence them both through the interactive display and scent dispersion. The ISK puts your branding where customers may not normally get to experience it."

Businesses can disperse their signature Aroma360 fragrance oil from two spray caps within the ISK, covering up to 4,000 square feet. The spray uses cold air diffusion technology which transforms the fragrance oil into very fine, dry nanoparticles for more consistent coverage and no residue. Scent diffusion can also be programmed on a timer to disperse different scents at different times, either directly from the ISK itself, or via a mobile app.

To round out its sensory experience, the ISK contains built-in speakers allowing consumers to watch videos or check out for products while experiencing the art of scent. And, the sleek aluminum frame enables it to seamlessly fit into any location such as hotel lobbies, convention centers, retail stores, and much more.

Since its inception, Aroma360's unique scenting solutions have been met with high acclaim. The brand boasts clients like Ferrari, W South Beach, Borgata Hotel and Casino, Atlantis Paradise Island, Luxury Living, Palazzo Del Sol, Montage Beverly Hills, Ritz-Carlton spa, and many more. Aroma360 has continued to pave the way in scent marketing and branding, transforming the way that businesses impact their clients and customers.

