Liberty Cannabis Dispensary Opens In Dormont Neighborhood of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Cannabis, a chain of medical and recreational dispensaries run by MSO Holistic Industries announced the opening of their newest location in the Dormont neighborhood of Pittsburgh, PA. The store is located at 1305 West Liberty Avenue and store hours are 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Liberty Cannabis Pittsburgh opened their doors at 10 am on Friday, November 18th where they were welcomed heartily by the Pittsburgh community. One of Liberty Cannabis' biggest missions is to use cannabis to build community. At Liberty Cannabis, it is believed that cannabis can cultivate better health, prosperity, and communities. 

Liberty Cannabis is excited to be a part of the Pittsburgh community. This is Liberty Cannabis' sixth Pennsylvania location. Their other locations are: Aliquippa, Bensalem, Cranberry Township, Norristown and Philadelphia. Be sure to download the Liberty Wallet App before you 

About Holistic Industries

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Holistic Industries is the largest private multi-state cannabis operator (MSO) in the U.S. and has operations in California, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington D.C. and soon in New Jersey, West Virginia, Oregon and Washington. Founded by Josh Genderson in 2011, Holistic Industries has grown into a national medical and consumer goods company, a cultivation and extraction network, and a Liberty-branded retail dispensary chain. Holistic Industries was founded to provide patients access to the highest-quality cannabis medicines and has grown quickly with this ethos in mind. As Holistic has entered adult-use markets, the company has built a reputation for delivering exceptional products in a customer-service oriented retail environment.

