Meritage Announces Addition of John Inwright to Board of Directors

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. MHGU, the nation's premier franchise operator, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors appointed John W. Inwright to serve on the Board of Directors until the Company's 2023 Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, CEO Robert Schermer said, "We are pleased to welcome John Inwright to the Board of Directors. John brings over 25 years of restaurant industry experience in high profile supply chain leadership roles including President and CEO of the Wendy's Quality Supply Chain Cooperative (QSCC), EVP & Chief Procurement Officer of U.S. Foodservice, and SVP of Purchasing for Unified Foodservice Purchasing Co-op, LLC (the supply chain co-op for Yum! Brands and its franchisees)."

John's unique perspective on restaurant supply chain management and new product development will be particularly valuable in our Wendy's and Taco John's multi-state development efforts.

Mr. Inwright currently serves on the board of Diversified Food Supply and The Bama Companies as well as numerous restaurant industry advisory boards.

About Meritage
The Company plans to expand its restaurant operations to 500 restaurants, through the development of Wendy's, Taco John's and Morning Belle restaurants over the next 5 years. Meritage continues to provide best in class results through a performance-based culture committed to operational excellence, strategic acquisitions, and real estate development.

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. is the nation's premier franchise operator, with 351 restaurants in operation located in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Meritage is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, operating with a workforce of approximately 11,000 employees. The Company has approximately 9.7 million (fully diluted) common shares outstanding. The Company's public filings can be viewed at www.otcmarkets.com, under the stock symbol MHGU, or the Company's website www.meritagehospitality.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
Certain information in this new release, particularly information regarding future economic performance and finances, and plans, expectations and objectives of management, constitutes forward-looking statements. Factors set forth in our Safe Harbor Statement, in addition to other possible factors not listed, could affect the Company's actual results and cause such results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please review the Company's Safe Harbor Statement at http://www.meritagehospitality.com.

CONTACT:
Robert E. Schermer, Jr., CEO
Meritage Hospitality Group Inc.
(616) 776-2600   


