Global Single-use Assemblies Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%
DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-use Assemblies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Solution, Product, End-user, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Single-use Assemblies Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period.
Sample bottles, filters, check valves, tubing, clamps, fittings, sterile connectors, and seals are among the most often used industrial goods. The expanding biologics market, continuing technological advancements in bioprocessing, rising biopharmaceutical R&D, and widespread acceptance of single-use assemblies by several CMOs are estimated to drive industry expansion throughout the coming years.
Sometimes, (bio)pharmaceutical and life science companies assemble their proprietary single-use process systems. Certainly, it needs to be executed securely. If the connection between components is not properly made, cross-contamination or leakage may occur. This might put the safety and quality of the final product in jeopardy and prolong the production process. Standardization of single-use models and assemblies would provide the biopharmaceutical industry with rapid, simple, and cost-effective solutions, as is commonly acknowledged.
As the biopharmaceutical business extends its use of single-use technologies, suppliers struggle to keep up with demand. A widely recognized standardization method for single-use items could help relieve these supply concerns. This would not only aid the industry by helping to ensure timely manufacturing, but it would also increase patients' access to necessary therapies.
Market Growth Factors
Higher Deployment Along With The Reduced Risk Of Cross-Contamination
Due to the significant advantages of single-use solutions over conventional bioprocessing technologies, the popularity of single-use assembly is steadily increasing. These include quicker incorporation of single-use assembly components into the bioprocess cycle and a reduced likelihood of cross-contamination. Single-use assemblies are ergonomically intended to hold integrated single-use flow channels, allowing for a faster setup and a smaller footprint.
Rapid Development In Emerging Nations All Over The World
In the modern era, urbanization along with various other technological advancements within several sectors throughout economies all over the world is one of the major factors that is boosting the development of these countries. Various under-developed countries are emerging at a very fast pace in recent years. Moreover, emerging markets are anticipated to provide major development prospects for single-use assembly market participants. This is due to the presence of less severe regulatory policies as well as a low-cost and trained workforce in their respective pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.
Market Restraining Factors
An Increasing Number Of Concerns Regarding Leachable And Extractable
Leachable are substances found in drug products due to leaching from containers, seals, and processing components, whereas extractables are molecules that may be extracted from source materials using proper solvents under rigorous laboratory conditions. Leachable can therefore be considered as a subset of extractable. Due to the usage of additives to promote stability and aid in the creation of material components, extractable and leachable are typically connected with elastomeric and polymeric materials.
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Solution
- Standard Solutions
- Customized Solutions
By Product
- Bag Assemblies
- Filtration Assemblies
- Bottle Assemblies
- Mixing System Assemblies
- Others
By End User
- Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies
- CROs & CMOs
- Academic & Research Institutes
By Application
- Filtration
- Cell Culture & Mixing
- Storage
- Sampling
- Fill-finish
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- Argentina
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of LAMEA
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG)
- Danaher Corporation
- Merck Group
- Avantor, Inc.
- Parker-Hannifin Corporation
- Saint-Gobain Group (CertainTeed)
- Corning Incorporated
- Repligen Corporation
- Entegris, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Solution
Chapter 5. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Product
Chapter 6. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by End User
Chapter 7. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Application
Chapter 8. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Region
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
