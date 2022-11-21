Global Single-use Assemblies Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Single-use Assemblies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Solution, Product, End-user, Application, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Single-use Assemblies Market size is expected to reach $8.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 23.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Sample bottles, filters, check valves, tubing, clamps, fittings, sterile connectors, and seals are among the most often used industrial goods. The expanding biologics market, continuing technological advancements in bioprocessing, rising biopharmaceutical R&D, and widespread acceptance of single-use assemblies by several CMOs are estimated to drive industry expansion throughout the coming years.

Sometimes, (bio)pharmaceutical and life science companies assemble their proprietary single-use process systems. Certainly, it needs to be executed securely. If the connection between components is not properly made, cross-contamination or leakage may occur. This might put the safety and quality of the final product in jeopardy and prolong the production process. Standardization of single-use models and assemblies would provide the biopharmaceutical industry with rapid, simple, and cost-effective solutions, as is commonly acknowledged.

As the biopharmaceutical business extends its use of single-use technologies, suppliers struggle to keep up with demand. A widely recognized standardization method for single-use items could help relieve these supply concerns. This would not only aid the industry by helping to ensure timely manufacturing, but it would also increase patients' access to necessary therapies.

Market Growth Factors

Higher Deployment Along With The Reduced Risk Of Cross-Contamination

Due to the significant advantages of single-use solutions over conventional bioprocessing technologies, the popularity of single-use assembly is steadily increasing. These include quicker incorporation of single-use assembly components into the bioprocess cycle and a reduced likelihood of cross-contamination. Single-use assemblies are ergonomically intended to hold integrated single-use flow channels, allowing for a faster setup and a smaller footprint.

Rapid Development In Emerging Nations All Over The World

In the modern era, urbanization along with various other technological advancements within several sectors throughout economies all over the world is one of the major factors that is boosting the development of these countries. Various under-developed countries are emerging at a very fast pace in recent years. Moreover, emerging markets are anticipated to provide major development prospects for single-use assembly market participants. This is due to the presence of less severe regulatory policies as well as a low-cost and trained workforce in their respective pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

Market Restraining Factors

An Increasing Number Of Concerns Regarding Leachable And Extractable

Leachable are substances found in drug products due to leaching from containers, seals, and processing components, whereas extractables are molecules that may be extracted from source materials using proper solvents under rigorous laboratory conditions. Leachable can therefore be considered as a subset of extractable. Due to the usage of additives to promote stability and aid in the creation of material components, extractable and leachable are typically connected with elastomeric and polymeric materials.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Solution

Standard Solutions

Customized Solutions

By Product

Bag Assemblies

Filtration Assemblies

Bottle Assemblies

Mixing System Assemblies

Others

By End User

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

By Application

Filtration

Cell Culture & Mixing

Storage

Sampling

Fill-finish

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Sartorius AG)

Danaher Corporation

Merck Group

Avantor, Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Saint-Gobain Group (CertainTeed)

Corning Incorporated

Repligen Corporation

Entegris, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Solution

Chapter 5. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by End User

Chapter 7. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Single-use Assemblies Market by Region

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

