Idaho Department of Fish and Game and University of Idaho Fisheries Students Team up to Study Hells Canyon’s White Sturgeon

Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the University of Idaho have a long history of cooperation. This is especially true in the Clearwater Region, where the university resides.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game provides the students ample opportunity to participate in fieldwork which helps them understand issues the department is working on. Recently, members of the U of I Palouse Student Sub-Unit of the American Fisheries Society spent a day with fisheries staff on the Snake River. The goal was to capture White Sturgeon to help the department better understand their growth, mortality rates, and movement patterns. The data they collected will help resource managers make informed decisions to preserve, protect, perpetuate, and manage these iconic fish. This effort is part of a long-term interagency research project and an even longer IDFG and U of I relationship.