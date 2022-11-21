WeDriveU Wins Association for Commuter Transportation’s 2022 TDM Excellence Award for Transportation Provider
Their [the recipients] dedication and commitment to the field of TDM has not gone unnoticed, and it is an honor to recognize them in person in a room full of their peers.”BURLINGAME, CA, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeDriveU, the leader in shuttle solutions for workplaces and campuses, took top honors in the Association for Commuter Transportation’s 2022 Transportation Demand Management (TDM) Excellence Awards. WeDriveU received ACT’s Transportation Provider award in a ceremony at the TDM Forum with winners in its Employer, University, Metropolitan Planning Organization, Municipality, Innovation & Technology, Advocacy and Leadership categories.
— David Straus, ACT Executive Director
Selected by ACT’s Executive Committee, winners were highlighted as “meritorious examples of exemplary leadership and practice of Transportation Demand Management (TDM) to deploy, advocate for, or create policies and programs that aim to improve the efficiency and equity of our transportation systems and the quality of life for their communities.”
ACT’s Transportation Provider category recognizes organizations and service providers moving millions of commuters daily with buses, vans and bikes. ACT said many are privately-operated systems that expand the reach of public transportation, making sustainable options accessible and affordable and increasing the efficiency of our transportation systems.
ACT highlighted WeDriveU’s efforts spearheading the launch ACT’s Commuter Shuttle/Private Operators Council in early 2021 and hosting the EV/AV Showcase as part of the 2021 International Conference.
“This year’s recipients have proved that TDM is the keystone of any strategy that improves transportation options for commuters, livability for communities, and sustainability for the world,” said David Straus, ACT Executive Director. “Their dedication and commitment to the field of TDM has not gone unnoticed, and it is an honor to recognize them in person in a room full of their peers. I look forward to the future that our recipients will create and applaud their achievements once more.”
“ACT does an outstanding job advocating for commute alternatives that improve quality of life, enhance sustainability and drive growth,” said Joanna Rustin, Vice President of Marketing for WeDriveU’s parent National Express and Chair of ACT’s Shuttle Council. “WeDriveU is grateful to be recognized for leading the future of mobility.”
WeDriveU also celebrated the selection of Business Development Manager Mike Moriarty to ACT’s 2022 40 Under 40 at the TDM Forum: http://bit.ly/3TVyYZH.
About WeDriveU
WeDriveU is the leader in workplace and campus mobility solutions, specializing in shuttles for companies, universities and hospitals serving millions of annual passengers nationwide. The company operates the shuttle division for National Express North America, part of global transportation leader National Express Group, a leading transport provider supporting nearly one billion annual passenger journeys across the UK, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America and the Middle East. Visit www.wedriveu.com.
