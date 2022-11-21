Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Rockmart Homicide Investigation

Rockmart, GA (November 21, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of pistol by person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of housing authority. The charges relate to the death of Cieria Lashae Colvin.

The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.