Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,292 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Rockmart Homicide Investigation

Rockmart, GA (November 21, 2022) – The GBI has arrested Ashjuan Stocks, age 15, of Rockmart, and charged him with felony malice murder, aggravated assault, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of pistol by person under 18, and possession of marijuana within a 1000ft of housing authority. The charges relate to the death of Cieria Lashae Colvin.

The Rockmart Police Department requested the GBI assist with a shooting investigation where Colvin was found shot in the area of Forrest Court in Rockmart on November 19. Colvin was taken to a local hospital, where she died.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, they should contact the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

You just read:

Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Rockmart Homicide Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.