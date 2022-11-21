Docket Number:
FDA-2011-D-0597
Issued by:

Guidance Issuing Office

Office of Regulatory Affairs

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Center for Devices and Radiological Health

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

Office of the Commissioner, Office of Clinical Policy and Programs, Office of Clinical Policy, Office of Good Clinical Practice

OMB Control Number: 0910-0014

Expiration Date: 03/31/2025

This guidance assists sponsors of clinical investigations in developing risk-based monitoring strategies and plans for investigational studies of medical products, including human drug and biological products, medical devices, and combinations thereof. The overarching goal of this guidance is to enhance human subject protection and the quality of clinical trial data by focusing sponsor oversight on the most important aspects of study conduct and reporting.

