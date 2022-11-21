Sophia Dias' 'Bullet-Proof' — A Compelling Story Of Resilience, Strength, And Hope

Sophia Dias - Bullet Proof

We women are capable of enduring much more than we think we are. 'Bullet-Proof' is a relatable story which will connect with many women out there.” — Sophia Dias

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A domestic violence survivor winning against all odds, the fashion icon narrates her success story of times when no one thought she would survive — 'Bullet-Proof,' eBook now available on Amazon.

Sophia Dias is a fashion designer, writer/producer, and philanthropist who has recently launched her autobiography 'Bullet-Proof' in which she has narrated the story of her days living in an abusive household and her struggle to get out of it. The eBook is now available for purchase on Amazon.

The New York-based artist owns DIAS GOA-WARP, an exclusive fashion line of sunglasses and clothing. She is a mother of one who has written a memoir for all women currently living in an abusive household and a message for men to call out all abusers in their proximity; she actively advocates for the rights and protection of women. She has helped raise funds for domestic violence survivors and continues to work with 'The Madonna House.' In conversation with the media, she shared her efforts to offer support to women in need,

Sophia felt the need to share her story as people see her for who she is, not knowing the years-long journey behind it, of torture and not wanting to get up on another day. She was physically, psychologically, and emotionally manipulated and controlled in her past relationship. The name 'Bullet-Proof' signifies the threat Sophia faced from every corner of her house, a place meant to be a haven. Despite all her considerable attempts to transform her partner, she only found herself at the receiving end of bad temper, verbal, physical, and sexual abuse, extreme jealousy, and possessiveness.

Her ambitious and career-oriented approach to being an independent, successful woman found her imposed with antiquated beliefs about women's societal roles.

For Sophia, she hit her all-time low when all her money was fraudulently taken, leaving her in extreme poverty on the road in an unknown country where she knew no one. She realized that behind a strong woman was no one but herself, and she decided to make it her last day of suffering. After years of hard work, swinging between her battle against fragile, vulnerable mental health, which affected her physical well-being, she was determined to stand against all that came to a stop. Today, she is renowned as a fashion icon across many states of America.

Sophia has lived in many different countries across continents, which has provided her with great exposure to fashion, allowing her to experiment and create new pieces of trendy yet classic styles. She is currently occupied with promoting her book and traveling across America.

About Sophia Dias

Sophia Dias is a New York-based fashion designer, musician, writer, and philanthropist who has recently launched an autobiography of her sharing the journey of her days living in an abusive household. The eBook is available for purchase on Amazon.

