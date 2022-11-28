Kent County, Michigan, Tracks Parks Resources Digitally with Cartegraph Asset Management Software
For visibility into parks’ amenities and assets, Kent County, MI, officials searched for asset management software. Cartegraph gave them everything they needed.MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to track parks resources digitally, Kent County, MI, officials partnered with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software.
Home to nearly 40 recreational areas including parks, trails, preserves, and a golf course, Kent County is located in western Michigan and includes the City of Grand Rapids. Leaders were searching for a solution to track park amenities, boardwalks, bridges, and trails. Specifically, they wanted to track when assets were installed, the cost of maintaining them, and when the assets would need to be replaced. It was important for officials to track the data now using Cartegraph, to prevent this critical infrastructure knowledge from leaving with retiring employees.
By using Cartegraph, Kent County will now enjoy clear visibility on its asset inventory and inspections, task and work order management including task calendars, and comprehensive asset management data and reports. With Cartegraph, the County’s parks operations will be housed in a central database and updated in real-time by field crews using mobile devices. Parks will be kept in tip-top shape thanks to data that will drive regular inspections and preventive maintenance, ensuring visitors are wowed and return again and again.
Kent County joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that tap into Cartegraph's asset management and work order software to better manage their infrastructure assets and operations, track work orders, and spend smarter.
About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.
