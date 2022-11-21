City of Champlin, Minnesota, Maximizes ArcGIS Investment with Cartegraph Asset Management Software
Champlin, MN, wanted asset management software that would work well with ArcGIS. Cartegraph’s integration sealed the deal.MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Champlin, MN, officials decided to partner with Cartegraph, the leader in municipal asset management software, after searching for a GIS-centric solution that would extend the life of their infrastructure assets.
Leaders in Champlin, a northern suburb of Minneapolis, were looking for a single enterprise work order and asset management solution to better maintain their utilities, facilities, streets and sidewalks, parks and recreational areas, and cemetery. Aside from needing a solution that would integrate with the city’s existing GIS database, officials also wanted to better understand asset aging and cost analysis. They found a perfect fit with Cartegraph, which will help staff manage infrastructure assets, complete digital work orders, and leverage data to guide spending decisions.
Thanks to Cartegraph’s standard two-way integration with ArcGIS, the city will be able to leverage and build upon the value of data collected using ArcGIS Survey123 and ArcGIS Collector. By combining spatial analysis tools with work, condition, and cost data, staff will be able to make informed decisions regarding preventative maintenance, strategic initiatives, project planning, and disaster preparedness. The powerful tools working together will increase productivity and improve problem-solving and operations, making for a better city staff and resident experience.
The City of Champlin joins hundreds of state and local governments, utilities, parks, and schools that pair Cartegraph's asset management and work order software with ArcGIS to better manage their infrastructure assets and operations, track work orders, and spend smarter.
About Cartegraph
Cartegraph, an OpenGov company, builds safer, more resilient and sustainable communities through better stewardship of buildings and critical infrastructure. They offer powerful, intuitive SaaS solutions that help government agencies, utilities, and educational institutions manage their physical assets and associated operations. With Cartegraph software, users optimize the life of their infrastructure, deploy maintenance resources efficiently and increase productivity to drive high-performance operations. For more information, visit cartegraph.com.
