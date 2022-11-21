Lane Restriction Tomorrow on I-180 WB in Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a right (driving) lane restriction tomorrow on Interstate 180 westbound at the Route 405 interchange (Exit 13) in Muncy Creek Township for a maintenance project.



On Tuesday, November 22, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will be performing bridge deck patching activities between the hours of 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution in the work zone.



Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

