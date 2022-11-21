Reach Out and Read Celebrates Giving Tuesday with ‘I Am Enough’ Book Donation and Dollar-for-Dollar Donation Match
Children’s book promoting health, equity, and inclusion to be donated to families on November 29, 2022
The book we’ve chosen is intentional as we strive to promote the message of self-confidence through diversity and inclusion, especially for girls that will go on to become role models in our society”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES , November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Reach Out and Read (ROR) will inspire generosity by launching a dollar-for-dollar donation match for the first $25 thousand dollars. In addition, for every $10 dollars donated on Giving Tuesday, one children’s book, ‘I Am Enough’, will be given to families in need during their pediatric well-visits in an effort to promote early relational health through caregivers reading aloud to their children.
“The book we’ve chosen is intentional as we strive to promote the message of self-confidence through diversity and inclusion, especially for girls that will go on to become women and role models in our society,” says Marty Martinez, CEO of ROR. “This book paired with the dollar-for-dollar match is the perfect way to make the most positive impact on society this Giving Tuesday.”
‘I Am Enough’ is written by Empire actor, activist, and author Grace Byers, and illustrated by Keturah A. Bobo. It is a #1 New York Times bestseller, Goodreads Choice Awards picture book winner and this year’s Judy Newman Book Award winner.
As a multiracial young girl and a child with deaf parents, Byers grew up being bullied. ‘I am Enough’ was born out of her desire to empower young girls against the effects of bullying.
“Through this Giving Tuesday donation and the help of our community, this book will have a positive impact on the children that receive it,” said Martinez. “Now is the time to help our children; we can’t afford to wait.”
ROR gives children from birth to five-years-old and their caregivers a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. Through the act of reading aloud to a child every day, science proves that cognitive development is increased, as well as emotional development which creates a more trusting, stronger society when the child feels they have someone to turn to who they can trust.
ROR believes every child can benefit from being read to or reading along with a caregiver every day. Building on its strong foundation of more than three decades, ROR is focusing on equitably strengthening and deepening its impact on the children, families, and communities they serve.
As the only national pediatric literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, ROR serves children in all 50 of the United States. The organization has a near universal scale — serving 4.2 million children annually. Half of the children they serve are from low-income families. As this program continues to gain awareness, the ROR model has the potential to reach 90 percent of all children in the U.S. through well-child visits, beginning at birth. The nonprofit currently has more than 33,000 pediatric clinicians participating in 6,000 clinics nationwide.
Those who are interested in joining ROR’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit https://give.reachoutandread.org/GivingTuesday2022
About Reach Out and Read: Reach Out and Read is 501(c)3 nonprofit that gives young children a foundation for success by incorporating books into pediatric care and encouraging families to read aloud together. As the only national pediatric literacy model endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, ROR serves children in all 50 of the United States.
About GivingTuesday: GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.
