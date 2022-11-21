Submit Release
Black Friday Sale Offers Big Savings for Worldwide Adventure Travel

Active Adventures and Austin Adventures offer the biggest savings of the year with $500 off per person

/EIN News/ -- Providence, Rhode Island, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adventure travel brands Active Adventures of Queenstown, New Zealand, and Austin Adventures of Billings, Montana, USA, have announced the return of their biggest sale of the year and added two additional days for travelers to save. 

From Wednesday, November 23rd through Monday, November 28, 2022, travelers can save $500 (per person) on Active Adventures or Austin Adventures trips priced at $3,999 or higher. This offer is valid for departures now through the 2023 season. Travelers can save via phone and/or online reservations when they use the promo code "TRAVELBIG2022" (Note: terms apply, see the full list of terms and conditions at activeadventures.com/black-friday and austinadventures.com/black-friday). 

“With inflation and pent-up demand for travel increasing the costs of everything from flights to hotels, we want to ease the financial strain for our travelers with the best savings of the year,” says Courtney Iannuccilli, VP of Global Marketing. “We’re also extending the timing of our sale to six days to give guests ample time to pick the perfect adventure for them from trips all over the world.”  

Due to earlier-than-usual interest and bookings, Austin Adventures expects the following itineraries to be best sellers: 

Active Adventures programs anticipated to be highly popular and sell fast include: 

 

Interested travelers, or their travel advisors, can reserve a spot by calling 800-661-9073 or visiting activeadventures.com/black-friday or austinadventures.com/black-friday.  

 

Courtney Iannuccilli
Active Adventures / Austin Adventures
401-400-3472
courtney@activeadventures.com

