Laurentian Bank to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on December 9, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) will release its fourth quarter results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 on Friday December 9, 2022. The results are expected to be released at approximately 7:30 a.m. (ET), followed by a live audio webcast and teleconference call with analysts, investors and media representatives at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and presentation slides will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/, under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Conference call
Date: Friday, December 9, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m. (ET)
Call-in number: 1-888-664-6392
Access code: 67702055 or mention Laurentian Bank to the operator
Live webcast: https://app.webinar.net/JKlkowmYmpg
   
Participants are asked to dial in 10 minutes before the call. Immediately following the formal presentation, there will be a question and answer session with Laurentian Bank executives.
 
Playback
Availability: From 1:00 p.m. (ET) on December 9, 2022, until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on January 9, 2023
Playback link: Follow this link

About Laurentian Bank

At Laurentian Bank, we believe we can change banking for the better, by seeing beyond numbers.

Founded in Montréal in 1846, Laurentian Bank helps families, businesses and communities thrive. Today, we have approximately 3,000 employees working together as one team, to provide a broad range of financial services and advice-based solutions for customers across Canada and the United States. We protect, manage and grow $49.8 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

We drive results by placing our customers first, making the better choice, acting courageously, and believing everyone belongs.

Information:

Merick Seguin
Cell: 514 451-3201
merick.seguin@laurentianbank.ca


