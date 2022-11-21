Neology Adds Industry Veteran, Steve Haddix, as SVP General Manager of U.S. Tolling Business

Seasoned Tolling and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Leader Joins Team to Drive Portfolio Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, today announced that Steve Haddix has been appointed Senior Vice President and General Manager for Neology’s U.S. Tolling Business.



Haddix brings over 30 years of experience in business development and systems delivery, the last 11 of which have focused exclusively on public sector transportation agencies in the ITS and tolling space. He is a change agent, with a proven ability to lead companies out of their entrepreneurial phases to realize long-term growth.

“We are thrilled to have Steve join the Neology team,” said Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “His successful portfolio growth experience is exactly what we need to accelerate our growth in the competitive U.S. and global tolling markets. Steve’s passion for innovation, process, and talent development – plus his winning track record – make him a well-rounded addition to our leadership team. We look forward to growing the business together.”

As the former Senior Vice President, Delivery & Operations at Electronic Transaction Consultants (ETC), Steve managed Roadside and Back Office portfolios with large teams of people, successfully scaling and enabling rapid growth while retaining quality. Prior, he was the Director, Road User Charging at Conduent, where he turned around an underperforming portfolio by implementing a scalable delivery and operations model and improving client relations.

“After getting to know Neology’s new leadership team and hearing Brad’s vision, I cannot imagine a better place to leverage my expertise,” said Steve Haddix. “With new innovations expanding an already market-leading portfolio, there is incredible potential for Neology to quickly become the vendor-of-choice for customers looking for great service while getting exceptional solutions. I look forward to helping accelerate this path and proving how the right model can better serve our customers.”

About Neology

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

