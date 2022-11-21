Shifting Preferences towards Wooden Structure for Aesthetic Ambience to Boost Timber Frame Sales, States Fact.MR

New study by market research firm Fact.MR on the timber frames market. Latest trends, forecasts, and competitive landscape analyzed.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global timber frames market is estimated at US$ 487.3 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% till 2032, says market research and competitive intelligence provider, Fact.MR.



There has explicit demand for houses made from timber frames, which can be integrated with indoor plants, and fresh colours, which will enhance the space with ample ventilation and lighting. This aesthetic attribute of a timber house with added sustainability drives timber frames to be used as a replacement for synthetic building materials.

Changing regulations and policies for staying on the path of sustainability, there has been a keen interest shown by the governments to adopt low-carbon materials for building. Green buildings have become the potential solution providing more significant benefits through the use of sustainable materials. Timber is the material that is the only renewable resource used in construction possessing about 75% lesser carbon footprint as compared to concrete or steel. Thereby, timber is the contending material for developing green buildings.

As compared to conventional buildings made from cement and steel, timber frame homes are 20-30% more economic. This is solely subject to regional availability and the positive network externalities followed in the region. Apart from the cost structure, timber frame homes can be delivered as a prefabricated model which shall reduce time-induced cost. All in all, reduced time and the cost of delivering home attract potential consumers to the Timber Frames Market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global timber frames market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period 2022-2032

The market witnessed a 6.4% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021

Common truss dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 236.7 million in 2022

North America is expected to be the crown of the market with a 62.5% market share in 2022

Timber frames are extensively used for personal spaces and are likely to represent 84.9% market share in 2022

North America and Europe’s demand for timber frames is expected to increase at CAGRs of 7.2% and 7.8%, respectively

“Green Building Projects and Growing Café Count to Bolster Market Growth Over the Forecast Period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Timber Frames Industry Research

By Truss : Common Truss King Post Truss Hammer beam Truss Scissor Truss Others



By Timber : Pine Spruce Oak Fir Larch Others



By Application :

Personal Spaces Commercial Spaces



By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Market Development

Market players are constantly increasing their geographical expansion and tapping the emerging market in addition to maximum utilization of accessible resources. Players are also expanding their operations on higher scales in untapped regions with diverse product offerings, which primarily focus on customized solutions.

Furthermore, market players are taking efforts to increase their customer base by focusing on commercial spaces in addition to personal spaces.

Key Companies Profiled

Bensonwood

British Colombia Timber Frames Co.

Canadian Timber Frames

Daizen Joinery

International Timberframes

Okanagan Log & Timber Frames

OT Timber Frames

Purcell Timber Frames Homes

Streamline TimberFrame

Tamlin Timber Frames

Timber Home Living

Whiskey Creek Timber Framing

Zirnhelt Timber Frames



What is Driving High Demand for Timber Frames in US?

The US is set to hold higher market potential over long-term forecast period owing to consumer preference towards inexpensive homes and lower construction schedules. Repair, renovation, and residential construction represent around a third of timber consumption in the region.

The increased demand for DIY products in the country is further bolstering demand. Of the DIY applications, timber frame also captures a significant place as consumers are trying to reduce the overall building cost and are inclined towards recreational platforms for constructing their own living space.

The personal space application segment has been the key area for growth showcasing a complete dominance over the commercial space as the consumer spending on housing is more in the United States.

The United States timber frame market is currently estimated at US$ 304.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 352.9 million by 2032.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global timber frames market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of truss (common truss, king post truss, hammer beam truss, scissor truss, others), timber (pine, spruce, oak, fir, larch, others), and application (personal spaces, commercial spaces), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

