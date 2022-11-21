Action Against Hunger Earns Highest Possible Rating From Charity Navigator for 16th Consecutive Year

New Ranking Helps Donors Identify the Most Trusted Nonprofits to Support on #GivingTuesday and Beyond

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As people prepare for #GivingTuesday, Action Against Hunger, a nonprofit leader working to end hunger, announced it has received its 16th consecutive 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. The rating designates Action Against Hunger as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, indicating that it uses its donations effectively. Action Against Hunger also was awarded Candid’s Guidestar 2022 Platinum Seal of Transparency for accountability around the use of funds.

“Our work would not be possible without the trust that donors place in us, and it is an honor to be recognized for our efforts to help the 828 million people around the world who go to bed hungry every night,” said Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger. “With hunger on the rise, more people want to support our mission to end hunger for everyone, for good. Recognition from Charity Navigator and GuideStar enables people to give with confidence knowing that we will put their money to use saving lives and transparently report on the results.”







A mother in Kenya checks her child for malnutrition using a MUAC band.

Photo Credit: Peter Caton, Action Against Hunger, Kenya

The rating may be useful for the millions of people who donate to nonprofits on Giving Tuesday, which in the U.S. marks the unofficial start of the holiday giving season. This year, Action Against Hunger is urging donors to kick off the day by providing life-saving support to the 50 million people globally who are on the brink of famine.

“We are delighted to provide Action Against Hunger with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, CEO, Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that Action Against Hunger is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is leading a global movement to end hunger in our lifetimes. It innovates solutions, advocates for change, and reaches 24 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 50 countries, its 8,300 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, and chronic inequality. It strives to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

About Charity Navigator

Charity Navigator is a 501(c)(3) organization that guides intelligent giving with the nation’s largest, most comprehensive charity evaluation tool to help donors easily identify charities making a difference on the issues they care most about, while helping charities better understand their donors, increase awareness and funding and improve efficiency.



