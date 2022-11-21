DelveInsight Evaluates a Robust Osteosarcoma Pipeline as 30+ Influential Pharma Players to Set Foot in the Domain

The prevalence of Osteosarcoma has been rising since the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for the treatment options. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of Osteosarcoma and the rise in research and development activities. The Companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Eisai Co Ltd., Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, and several others.

DelveInsight’s 'Osteosarcoma Pipeline Insight – 2022' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline osteosarcoma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the osteosarcoma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s osteosarcoma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 30+ active players working to develop 35+ pipeline therapies for osteosarcoma treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for osteosarcoma treatment. Key osteosarcoma companies such as AlaMab Therapeutics, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Isofol Medical, Merck, Eisai Co Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., MacroGenics, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Celgene, Hutchmed, MedImmune LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, EMD Serono, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., BioEclipse Therapeutics, BioAtla, Inc., Celgene, Actuate Therapeutics Inc., and others are evaluating new drugs for Osteosarcoma to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new drugs for Osteosarcoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising osteosarcoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include ALMB 0168, ZN c3, Arfolitixorin, Lenvatinib, Camrelizumab, Ceralasertib, Humanized anti-GD2 antibody, Targeting CD276 CAR T cells, CLR- 131, Pembrolizumab, Surufatinib, Enoblituzumab, Durvalumab, ZKAB001, M6620, Aldesleukin, CRX100, CAB-AXL-ADC, CC-486, CC-115, 9-ING-41, Palbociclib, and others.

and others. In September 2022 , TheraVet it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Invictos Orthopedics LLC , a North American company designing, developing, and commercializing veterinary orthopedic products and medical devices. Under the terms of the agreement, Invictos will promote and distribute BIOCERA-VET® throughout the United States of America. This distribution agreement covers the full range of BIOCERA-VET® products, i.e., BIOCERA-VET® Bone Surgery RTU, BIOCERA-VET® SmartGraft, BIOCERA-VET® Granules, and BIOCERA-VET® Osteosarcoma RTU.

, it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with , a North American company designing, developing, and commercializing veterinary orthopedic products and medical devices. Under the terms of the agreement, Invictos will promote and distribute BIOCERA-VET® throughout the United States of America. This distribution agreement covers the full range of BIOCERA-VET® products, i.e., BIOCERA-VET® Bone Surgery RTU, BIOCERA-VET® SmartGraft, BIOCERA-VET® Granules, and BIOCERA-VET® Osteosarcoma RTU. In September 2022 , OS Therapies and Team Arnav Foundation , a non-profit 501c3 organization focused on finding and funding new research to diagnose and treat pediatric bone and soft tissue tumors, including sarcoma and osteosarcoma - announced their partnership to support the ongoing AOST-2121 COG PhIIb clinical trial in Osteosarcoma.

, and , a non-profit 501c3 organization focused on finding and funding new research to diagnose and treat pediatric bone and soft tissue tumors, including sarcoma and osteosarcoma - announced their partnership to support the ongoing PhIIb clinical trial in Osteosarcoma. In September 2022 , The FDA granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to DUNP19 for the treatment of osteosarcoma, according to an announcement from Radiopharm Theranostics .

, The FDA granted an orphan drug designation (ODD) to for the treatment of osteosarcoma, according to an announcement from . In June 2022 , TheraVet announced the commercial launch of its BIOCERA-VET products, including BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery Ready-to-Use, BIOCERA-VET Granules, and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma Ready-To-Use in the United States of America.BIOCERA-VET synthetic bone substitutes, including BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery RTU (2 references), BIOCERA-VET Granules (3 references), and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma RTU (2 references), will be available to the US market.

, announced the commercial launch of its products, including BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery Ready-to-Use, BIOCERA-VET Granules, and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma Ready-To-Use in the United States of America.BIOCERA-VET synthetic bone substitutes, including BIOCERA-VET Bone Surgery RTU (2 references), BIOCERA-VET Granules (3 references), and BIOCERA-VET Osteosarcoma RTU (2 references), will be available to the US market. In April 2022 , HebeCell Corporation and Vuja De Sciences , Inc. announced their ongoing R&D collaboration agreement and signed a memorandum of understanding for further development and commercialization of therapies uniquely suited to prevent and treat metastatic cancer recurrence. The companies will focus initially on the orphan disease osteosarcoma (OS).

, and , announced their ongoing R&D collaboration agreement and signed a memorandum of understanding for further development and commercialization of therapies uniquely suited to prevent and treat metastatic cancer recurrence. The companies will focus initially on the orphan disease osteosarcoma (OS). In March 2022 , SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. and GenFleet Therapeutics announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license agreement that grants rights to SELLAS for the development and commercialization of GFH009 , a highly selective small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (“CDK9”) inhibitor, across all therapeutic and diagnostic uses worldwide outside of Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan).

, and announced that the companies have entered into an exclusive license agreement that grants rights to SELLAS for the development and commercialization of , a highly selective small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 9 (“CDK9”) inhibitor, across all therapeutic and diagnostic uses worldwide outside of Greater China (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). In January 2022, Cyclenium Pharma, Inc. and Vuja De Sciences, Inc. announced the signing of a drug discovery collaboration agreement. The companies will screen and optimize lead candidates to advance treatments uniquely suited for preventing cancer metastatic recurrence, the biggest unmet need in oncology.

The osteosarcoma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage osteosarcoma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the osteosarcoma clinical trial landscape.

Osteosarcoma Overview

Osteosarcoma is a rare form of bone cancer in which cancerous cells produce irregular bone. Although osteosarcoma can affect people of any age, it is most common in children and teenagers who are still growing. The tumor typically develops at the ends of the long bones, particularly around the knee and shoulder, but it can occur anywhere in the body. The exact osteosarcoma causes are unknown. Osteosarcoma can run in families in some cases.

The most common osteosarcoma symptom is pain. This pain may come and go at first, but it will eventually become constant. Some patients may experience swelling or a mass in the tumor’s vicinity. Medical history and physical examination; imaging tests such as X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, bone scans, and PET scans; and biopsy are used for osteosarcoma diagnosis.





A snapshot of the Osteosarcoma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA ZKAB001 Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; T lymphocyte stimulants NA Lenvatinib Eisai Co Ltd/Merck & Co Phase II Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists; Proto oncogene protein c ret inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Oral Camrelizumab Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Phase II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants NA ZN c3 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II WEE1 protein inhibitors Oral ALMB 0168 AlaMab Therapeutics Phase I/II Connexin 43 stimulants Intravenous

Osteosarcoma Therapeutics Assessment

The osteosarcoma pipeline report proffers an integral view of osteosarcoma emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous

Inhalation, Intranasal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine

: Antibody, Antisense oligonucleotides, Immunotherapy, Monoclonal antibody, Peptides, Protein, Recombinant protein, Small molecule, Stem Cell, Vaccine Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c ret inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists,Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, WEE1 protein inhibitors, Connexin 43 stimulants, ERBB 2 receptor antagonists; Immunostimulants

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors, T lymphocyte stimulants, Platelet derived growth factor alpha receptor antagonists, Proto oncogene protein c ret inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Type 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists,Type-2 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, WEE1 protein inhibitors, Connexin 43 stimulants, ERBB 2 receptor antagonists; Immunostimulants Key Osteosarcoma Companies :AlaMab Therapeutics, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Isofol Medical, Merck, Eisai Co Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., MacroGenics, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Celgene, Hutchmed, MedImmune LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, EMD Serono, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., BioEclipse Therapeutics,BioAtla, Inc., Celgene, Actuate Therapeutics Inc. and others

:AlaMab Therapeutics, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Isofol Medical, Merck, Eisai Co Ltd, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Innovent Biologics, PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou), Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., MacroGenics, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding, Celgene, Hutchmed, MedImmune LLC, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, EMD Serono, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., BioEclipse Therapeutics,BioAtla, Inc., Celgene, Actuate Therapeutics Inc. and others Key Osteosarcoma Pipeline Therapies: ALMB 0168, ZN c3, Arfolitixorin, Lenvatinib, Camrelizumab, Ceralasertib, Humanized anti-GD2 antibody, Targeting CD276 CAR T cells, CLR- 131, Pembrolizumab, Surufatinib, Enoblituzumab, Durvalumab, ZKAB001, M6620,Aldesleukin, CRX100, CAB-AXL-ADC,CC-486, CC-115, 9-ING-41,Palbociclib and others

Table of Contents

1. Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Osteosarcoma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Osteosarcoma Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Osteosarcoma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Osteosarcoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Osteosarcoma Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 ZKAB001: Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited 8. Osteosarcoma Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Camrelizumab: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine 9. Osteosarcoma Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Osteosarcoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Osteosarcoma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Osteosarcoma Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

Goitre Market | Thymus Cancer Market | Venous Stenosis Market | Hypereosinophilic Syndrome Market | Age-related Vision Dysfunction Market | Dental Lasers Market | CRISPR Therapies Pipeline Insight | Cell And Gene Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market | Drug Hypersensitivity Market | Dysthymia Market | Persistent Depressive Disorder Market | Cancer Vaccines Market | Weight Loss/Weight Management (Obesity) Market | Food Allergy Market | Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder Market | Tumor Ablation Market | Physiotherapy Equipment Market | Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market | Anti-hypertension Market | Radiofrequency Ablation Devices Market | Global Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Vaccines and Therapeutics Market | Gastro Intestinal Bleeding Market | Trastuzumab Biosimilars Insight | Varicose Veins Market | Germ Cell Tumor Market | Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market | Crows Feet Market | Seborrhoeic Dermatitis Market | Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market | Structural Heart Devices Market | Substance (Drug) Abuse Market | Insulin Glargine Biosimilar Insight

