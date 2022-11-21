Twin Barns Brewing Co. Belknap Pils Named Top 20 Beer in 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Craft Beer & Brewing tastes thousands of beers every year and with this award recognizes those beers and breweries that they feel are among the best of the best.
Twin Barns’s “Belknap is a German-style pilsner beautifully executed,” according to the magazine’s editors. “The flavor brings an evident, crisp bitterness lined with that floral hop flavor, finely harmonized with a light malt sweetness that melds the whole package together through a clean, tight, dry finish.”
Randy Booth, head brewer at Twin Barns, is a talented recipe designer, with a real mind for consumer-accessible innovation. Booth has consistently balanced the daily requisites of art and science to create the best beer possible for New Hampshire drinkers and was recently named 2022 “Brewer of the Year” in New Hampshire by the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association.
“As you know, developing craft beer is truly a team effort,” said co-owner Bruce Walton, “and we could not be prouder of the entire team here at Twin Barns Brewing. We believe every beer that Randy and the team create are always great, but it’s particularly nice to be recognized at this level among some really impressive beers and breweries."
As the team at Twin Barns likes to say, come by and share a “Proper beer, raised in a barn.”
About Twin Barns:
Opened in 2019 and utilizing twin barns built in 1850’s, our brewery and relaxed taproom serves fresh, proper craft beer and food to all. After 20 years in the planning, Twin Barns Brewing Company was founded by Bruce Walton and Dave Picarillo. They are thrilled to be realizing their lifelong dream of brewing beer and adding to the community in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
For more information about Twin Barns Brewing Company or to find out more about its services, contact:
Twin Barns Brewing Co
194 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith, NH 03253
Email: info@twinbarnsbrewing.com
Twin Barns Brewing Company: www.twinbarnsbrewing.com
Facebook: twinbarnsbrewing
Instagram: twinbarnsbrew
David Picarillo
Twin Barn Brewing Company LLC
+1 603-279-0876
info@twinbarnsbrewing.com
