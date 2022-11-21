Submit Release
Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti And Representative Tim Briggs Announce $2 Million In Racp Funding

Norristown, PA – November 21, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) and Representative Tim Briggs (D-149 Montgomery) announced $2,000,000 in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding for Innovation 411 Fee Owner, LLC.

Innovation 411 is a one million square foot campus in Upper Merion Township that offers laboratory space for biotechnology, life science, and healthcare organizations. With this funding, Innovation 411 intends to develop four new life science buildings on the current 300-acre campus. Additionally, this will fund projects that address erosion and sediment controls, stormwater management, landscaping, and traffic improvements.

“As co-chair of the Life Sciences Legislative Caucus, I am grateful for Governor Wolf’s support of the Life Science sector and especially this continued investment into our community,” said Rep. Briggs. “Discovery Labs is a huge economic driver for Montgomery County, and I look forward to building a strong partnership with them and the Commonwealth.”

“The expansion of Innovation 411’s facilities will provide an abundance of economic opportunities for Southeastern Pennsylvania,” said Senator Amanda Cappelletti, Minority Chair of the Senate Community, Economic, and Recreational Development Committee. “I look forward to cultivating this relationship to bring more economic and job opportunities for District 17 and the surrounding area.”

You can view the full list of statewide awardees from the Office of the Budget here.

###

 

