Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $3 Million in Grant Funding for Local Construction and Capital Improvement Projects

Pittsburgh, Pa. − November 21, 2022 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced that three local projects have been awarded grant funding through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“These projects represent critical investments in our communities,” said Senator Williams. “We are reducing blight, bringing health care closer to home, and ensuring that our students have every chance to succeed academically. I’m proud to have advocated state support for the work that our communities do every single day.”

The following projects will receive funding:

$1.5 million to East Liberty Development, Inc. (ELDI) for the rehabilitation of Saints Peter and Paul Event Center. This 132-year-old church was closed in 1992 and has fallen into disrepair. It remains the only blighted building in its neighborhood. This funding will be used to demolish the old, unsafe school building and begin site preparations for the construction of a two-story annex structure, as well as rehabilitation of the church, including a new roof, lighting, flooring, and mechanicals.

$1 million to Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford Hospital to continue with their facility expansion, including improving access to existing parking and adding additional parking spaces in order to keep pace with the growth of the facility.

$500,000 to Steel City Squash to purchase land and begin building a new athletic program facility. Steel City Squash provides opportunities to students from underserved communities in Pittsburgh to prepare for and graduate from college through athletic and academic support.

RACP funding is awarded to projects that focus on the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. These projects should either increase or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenue, or other measures of economic activity. Additional information can be found here.

###