Be Careful on the Biggest Bar Night of the Year

Foster Swift Attorneys Explain Consequences and Getting a Fresh Start

/EIN News/ -- LANSING, Mich., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of socially distanced holidays, November 23, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, is likely to retain its title as the biggest bar night of the year as people are traveling home and many are planning to go out to catch up with family and friends.

For those venturing out, remember the police recognize the popularity of this night and staff appropriately to remove impaired drivers off the road in order that everyone can enjoy a safe holiday.

“It can be easy to get caught up in the conversations of the night and have a few too many drinks,” says Dan Zick, an attorney at Foster Swift. What starts out as a fun night at the local watering hole, can quickly turn to an arrest with major long-term personal and legal repercussions.”

The best plan is always to have a non-drinking driver albeit friend, taxi or Uber, however, for those that find themselves arrested and facing an impairment charge, it’s important to get experienced legal counsel from the start. A criminal conviction such as an OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) can have a lasting negative impact on a person’s life as it will show up in background checks and can lead to difficulty finding employment, securing financial aid, leasing an apartment, or applying for a loan.

“In certain cases, individuals, after 3, 5, or 7 years of the conviction and after meeting other criteria, may qualify for expungement” says Foster Swift litigator Alex Rusek. For those wanting to know more about expungement, Alex explains this process in Michigan during a recent interview with the Michigan Business Network. If you have a child in college, be sure to also view the following videos below featuring Dan Zick explaining more about legal concerns for college students:

###

Since 1902, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, PC has provided comprehensive legal services to businesses, municipalities and individuals. The firm employs nearly 90 attorneys and over 100 support staff in six locations; Lansing, Detroit, Southfield, Grand Rapids, Holland and St. Joseph. For more information about the firm, its attorneys and to access recent publications, visit www.fosterswift.com.

Attachment

Kimberly P. Hafley Foster Swift Collins & Smith 517-371-8112 khafley@fosterswift.com