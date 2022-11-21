Gov. Lujan Grisham announces Amy Whitfield as housing and homelessness advisor

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Amy Whitfield as housing and homelessness advisor to the Office of the Governor.

Whitfield’s focus will be on spearheading innovative and effective solutions that bolster the state’s affordable housing options and work to reduce homelessness in New Mexico.

“Delivering more affordable housing options and reducing homelessness in our state is a priority of this administration, and Amy’s work in my office is going to drive these efforts forward,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “We are clear: Every New Mexican deserves a safe, comfortable and affordable place to call home.”

“The governor and her administration are working diligently to build a comprehensive spectrum of options that meets those experiencing homelessness where they are,” Whitfield said. “Through bolstering state and local resources and leveraging federal dollars and building a stronger system of services, we will help hundreds of New Mexicans find safe and affordable housing.”

Among Whitfield’s duties is working with the Department of Finance Administration to award $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding appropriated in the last legislative session. Grant awardees will be announced in the next few weeks.

Whitfield has extensive public service experience, including as executive director of the Domestic Violence Resource Center and president and CEO of YWCA New Mexico, both in Albuquerque.

Whitfield has most recently served in the governor’s administration since March 2019, providing support to the Children, Youth and Families Department and the Office of African American Affairs.