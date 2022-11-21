Submit Release
New Mexico named 1 of 30 must-visit destination in 2023 by Lonely Planet

The Land of Enchantment is one of just three U.S. destinations to land on the prestigious list

SANTA FE — Global travel authority Lonely Planet recently unveiled its selections of top destinations from around the world to visit in 2023, naming New Mexico as a featured destination in the “Learn” category.

New Mexico was 1 of 3 U.S. destination to earn the prestigious designation of Best in Travel for 2023. Alaska and Boise, Idaho, were also named to the Best in Travel 2023 by Lonely Planet.

“With breathtaking scenery at every vista and rich, multicultural history around every corner, there’s no doubt why the Land of Enchantment is a must-visit destination,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “From culture to history to art, there is no shortage of visual delights for visitors to our wonderful state. And don’t forget our chile – the best in the world! New Mexico is proud to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the unique wonder that is the Land of Enchantment.”

For its 18th iteration of the Best In Travel collection, Lonely Planet reimagined the list around five fundamental aspects of travel: eat, journey, connect, learn and unwind. The feature on New Mexico centers around the narrative and perspectives from ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, hoop dancer and member of the pueblo of Ohkay Owingeh. New Mexico was recognized specifically for its culture, art and land as to why the Land of Enchantment is a must-visit destination in 2023.

Selections for Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2023 list are determined by a community of Lonely Planet staff, writers, bloggers, content creators and publishing partners who submit nominations for consideration. A panel of travel experts then selects the slate of finalists, making considerations for topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow’ factors, and commitments to sustainability, community and diversity during the evaluation process.

Review the New Mexico feature here. Watch the New Mexico feature video here.

