CY2 - Leading European Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Consultancy - Expands to Serve the North American Market
Expansion includes capital investment and establishment of US sales and support operations
We are excited to serve the Campus Solutions customers in North America. We are confident our deep understanding of Campus Solutions will be of value to North American customers.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CY2 - leading European Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) - today announced its expansion into the North American market. CY2’s consulting services and solutions extend Campus Solutions which continues to be the most robust Student Information System (SIS) available today.
— Ernst La Haye
CY2’s Campus Solutions based offering include:
• Connect: Student Comms Platform- Communications hub alternative to email that connects Campus Solutions to student-facing mobile apps such as Canvas, SMS, WhatsApp, Teams, Modo, Slack
• Admissions Management – Application and admissions forms and workflows for college and non-traditional students
• Continuing Education – non-traditional student management integrated in Campus Solutions
• Program Enrollment – guided pathways for lock-step enrollment
As part of the expansion, C2Y has tapped Hendrix Bodden, ex-CEO of GreyHeller, to lead the development of its North American operation. Hendrix’s industry experience includes delivering security and user experience solutions to more than 100 Oracle higher education customers.
“I have known Ernst and CY2 since 2010. The quality of the team, dedication to their customers and significant Campus Solutions experience are a tremendous combination,” said Hendrix.
CY2 has already achieved recognition in the US with two Campus Solutions customers:
• Butler University: recognized for eliminating costly customizations in a program called “PeopleSoft Revitalization”
• Lone Star College: implementation of Program Enrollment, recognized as an Oracle Customer success story
About CY2
CY2 is a Campus Solutions consulting and solutions development leader. With more than 30 consultants and developers, and hundreds of successful customer projects, CY2’s mission is to help Higher Education institutions derive maximum value from their Oracle investment.
