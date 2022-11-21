Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,312 in the last 365 days.

CY2 - Leading European Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Consultancy - Expands to Serve the North American Market

CY2 logo

Expansion includes capital investment and establishment of US sales and support operations

We are excited to serve the Campus Solutions customers in North America. We are confident our deep understanding of Campus Solutions will be of value to North American customers.”
— Ernst La Haye
CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CY2 - leading European Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) - today announced its expansion into the North American market. CY2’s consulting services and solutions extend Campus Solutions which continues to be the most robust Student Information System (SIS) available today.

CY2’s Campus Solutions based offering include:
• Connect: Student Comms Platform- Communications hub alternative to email that connects Campus Solutions to student-facing mobile apps such as Canvas, SMS, WhatsApp, Teams, Modo, Slack
• Admissions Management – Application and admissions forms and workflows for college and non-traditional students
• Continuing Education – non-traditional student management integrated in Campus Solutions
• Program Enrollment – guided pathways for lock-step enrollment

As part of the expansion, C2Y has tapped Hendrix Bodden, ex-CEO of GreyHeller, to lead the development of its North American operation. Hendrix’s industry experience includes delivering security and user experience solutions to more than 100 Oracle higher education customers.

“I have known Ernst and CY2 since 2010. The quality of the team, dedication to their customers and significant Campus Solutions experience are a tremendous combination,” said Hendrix.

CY2 has already achieved recognition in the US with two Campus Solutions customers:
• Butler University: recognized for eliminating costly customizations in a program called “PeopleSoft Revitalization
• Lone Star College: implementation of Program Enrollment, recognized as an Oracle Customer success story


About CY2
CY2 is a Campus Solutions consulting and solutions development leader. With more than 30 consultants and developers, and hundreds of successful customer projects, CY2’s mission is to help Higher Education institutions derive maximum value from their Oracle investment.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

For more information:
Hendrix Bodden
contact@cy2.com

Hendrix Bodden
CY2
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

CY2 - Leading European Oracle’s PeopleSoft Campus Solutions Consultancy - Expands to Serve the North American Market

Distribution channels: Education, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.