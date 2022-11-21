Recipient: Recipient Name Teresa Malanda, R.Ph. Recipient Title Pharmacist/Owner Malanda, Inc. dba Mandell's Clinical Pharmacy 7 Cedar Grove Lane

Somerset, NJ 08873-1331

United States Issuing Office: Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations I United States

Dear Ms. Malanda:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter (ref: WL# 608320) dated June 9, 2020. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.

You are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.

Sincerely,

/S/

Nerizza Guerin

Acting Program Division Director/District Director

Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations

Division I