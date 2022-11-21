- Recipient:
-
Recipient Name
Teresa Malanda, R.Ph.
-
Recipient Title
Pharmacist/Owner
- Malanda, Inc. dba Mandell's Clinical Pharmacy
7 Cedar Grove Lane
Somerset, NJ 08873-1331
United States
- Issuing Office:
- Division of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations I
United States
Dear Ms. Malanda:
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed an evaluation of your firm’s corrective actions in response to our warning letter (ref: WL# 608320) dated June 9, 2020. Based on our evaluation, it appears that you have adequately addressed the violations contained in this warning letter.
You are expected to take all necessary steps to ensure compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and FDA’s implementing regulations. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.
Sincerely,
/S/
Nerizza Guerin
Acting Program Division Director/District Director
Office of Pharmaceutical Quality Operations
Division I