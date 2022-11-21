CALLING ALL ARTISTS TO APPLY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE SECOND ANNUAL SUGAR LAND ARTS FEST

The City of Sugar Land is partnering with the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation to celebrate the second annual event at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza on April 1-2, 2023 Let's get together and celebrate the arts in Sugar Land. Are you going to join us? We ART excited to see you there! The state-of-the-art Smart Financial Centre Plaza is a beautiful environment for an arts festival.

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Are you an artist? The Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation is seeking artists in all media to apply to participate in the second annual Sugar Land Arts Festival presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union on April 1-2, 2023.

During the inaugural edition, more than three thousand people had a fabulous weekend visiting over a hundred artist booths, drinking hand-selected wines, eating delicious food, and enjoying live music. This time, the City of Sugar Land is partnering with the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation to celebrate the second annual event at the award-winning Smart Financial Centre Plaza on April 1-2, 2023. And as Mayor Zimmerman said, next year will be even bigger and better!

The artist application process is FREE, and accepted artists will receive a special discount on booth space if their registration is completed by January 31, 2023. The Sugar Land Arts Fest, presented by PrimeWay Federal Credit Union, is an outdoor art gallery event with live music and entertainment featuring world-class artists from all backgrounds and artwork in all media.

The state-of-the-art Smart Financial Centre Plaza is a beautiful environment for an arts festival. The partnership with the City of Sugar Land and numerous community partners means that this arts festival expects to be, one more time, the top event on the region's calendar.

Important Information:

• Application website: https://sugarlandartsfest.com/artists/.

• No artist application fees.

• Artists of all media are encouraged to apply.

• The deadline to apply is February 28, 2023.

• Early applications must be completed by January 31, 2023, to receive a $50 booth discount.

• Required application materials: 6 images of artwork (per artist), one (1) photo to be featured as a profile image of the artist, and two (2) photographs of the booth.

• Single booths are 10x10 feet, and artists can share booths.

• Artists must supply their own white tent unless renting one from the festival.

• Applicable fees can be found on the application website.

Artists can expect state-wide press related to this event.

Sugar Land, Texas, is known for hosting some of the best events in the region, and we look forward to you joining us! So, let's get together and celebrate the arts in Sugar Land. Are you going to join us? We ART excited to see you there!

