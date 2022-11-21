SDDOT Seeks Public Input on South Veterans Parkway Supplemental Environmental Assessment in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Contact: Mark Leiferman, Engineering Manager, 605-773-4428

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the City of Sioux Falls will hold a public meeting open house on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, to inform the public and gather public input on the South Veterans Parkway Supplemental Environmental Assessment (EA). The public open house will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center located at 1201 N. West Ave. in Sioux Falls from 5 to 7 p.m.

South Veterans Parkway is the remaining nearly nine miles of Veterans Parkway that will connect Interstate 29 to Interstate 90. The Supplemental EA completes the reevaluation of impacts to land use, visual, archeological and historic resources, noise, wetlands/streams, floodplains, threatened and endangered species, Section 4(f) and 6(f) resources, and regulated materials along the route. The original EA was approved in 2003.

Live project update presentations will take place at 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. Throughout the evening, project staff will be available with displays to discuss the project and answer questions. Information will be available on the Supplemental EA process and findings, as well as planning and permitting for South Veterans Parkway and property acquisition along the route.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this public open house will be held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals requiring a reasonable accommodation should submit a request to the SDDOT’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunications Relay Services for the Deaf) at least two business days prior to the public open house.

Community members are invited to view the Supplemental EA and a recorded presentation on the project website, similar to the live presentation at the open house at www.southveteransparkway.com in advance of the public meeting open house. Print copies for onsite viewing of the Supplemental EA will be available at the public meeting open house, the SDDOT Sioux Falls Area Office located at 5316 W. 60th St. N. and the City of Sioux Falls City Center located at 231 N. Dakota Ave.

Comments on the Supplemental EA will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Written comments can be submitted at the public open house, online at www.southveteransparkway.com, and by email to connect@southveteransparkway.com. Verbal comments can also be submitted at the open house or by phone to Mark Leiferman (SDDOT) at 605-773-4428, Shannon Ausen (City of Sioux Falls) at 605-367-8607, or Steve Hoff (HDR) at 605-977-7743.

In 2020, the northern segment of Veterans Parkway opened to traffic and the South Dakota Transportation Commission agreed to complete construction of South Veterans Parkway to accommodate regional and future growth and development. Design and permitting are underway and construction will occur in phases starting in 2023. South Veterans Parkway is anticipated to be fully completed in 2027. For more information, visit www.southveteransparkway.com.



About SDDOT

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-