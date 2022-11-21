Connect Humanity invests $350,000 in Wave 7 Communications, LLC to Expand Broadband in Enfield, North Carolina

Wave 7 CEO LaShawn Williamson and her team Wave 7 Logo Connect Humanity Logo

The investment will bring fast, affordable internet access to 400+ families in low-income, rural community

Reliable internet is not a luxury. It’s something that every family should have. With this investment from Connect Humanity, we will be able to serve 400 more households.” — LaShawn Williamson, CEO, Wave 7 Communications

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wave 7 Communications today announced a $350,000 investment from Connect Humanity to expand its internet service to 400+ additional homes in Enfield, North Carolina.

Internet service for most families and businesses in Enfield is painfully slow, running on dated DSL or cable technology that is not adequate for everyday tasks like streaming content and holding stable video calls.

Offering speeds up-to 3x faster than existing internet services, the expansion of Wave 7’s footprint will mean many more residents are able to work from home, learn online, and stay connected with family.

“Reliable internet is not a luxury. It’s something that every family should have,” said LaShawn Williamson, Wave 7 CEO. “We founded this company to make sure that everyone in Enfield can connect to fast, affordable internet. With this investment from Connect Humanity, we will be able to serve 400 more households.”

The high price of internet service in Enfield is currently a barrier preventing many families from getting online. With a ‘pay as you go’ pricing model and ‘always on’ tier for those struggling with bills, Wave 7 removes cost barriers for subscribers. Families eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) can also receive $30 of free internet each month from Wave 7.

With fewer than 1 in 3 families in Enfield currently subscribed to home internet service, the expansion of Wave 7’s affordable package will enable most of the town’s currently unconnected families and businesses to get online, which will carry benefits to the local economy, healthcare, and education.

Connect Humanity Chief Executive Jochai Ben-Avie said: "Wave 7 is connecting the unconnected residents of Enfield and showing it's possible to build a successful, sustainable connectivity provider even in a low-income, rural community. Community-minded operators like Wave 7 are the key to providing high-speed, affordable access in communities that other providers have neglected.

As an investor, not only were we impressed that Wave 7 is providing better internet than existing operators, we were drawn to LaShawn's real commitment to the community. Programs like Wave 7's digital skills training for senior citizens, scholarships for free devices for students, and free WiFi in the library will be critical to the long-term success of the company and the community. Connect Humanity is thrilled to invest in Wave 7 and the Town of Enfield.”

Today Wave 7 currently provides service to 75 customers, including local businesses and public facilities. It also offers free WiFi hotspots at the public library.

About Wave 7 Communications

Wave 7 Communications is an internet service provider that utilizes an innovative mesh network solution to bring affordable, high-speed internet access to low-income rural communities such as Enfield, North Carolina. Wave 7 creates an open and interoperable bandwidth marketplace. Wave 7 smart routers provide the best quality and lowest cost bandwidth on a second-by-second basis. The goal is to greatly improve the overall connectivity to high-speed internet in the communities, increasing flexibility and access to educational resources and telehealth, in rural and underserved areas in Enfield and throughout Halifax county.

About Connect Humanity

Connect Humanity is a non-profit fund advancing digital equity by investing in community connectivity providers. It helps underserved communities identify the right solutions to meet their connectivity needs and provides funding and technical assistance so they can build the internet infrastructure, tools, and skills they need to participate fully in a digital society.