Attorney General Kaul Statement on the One-Year Anniversary of the Waukesha Parade Tragedy

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul released the following statement recognizing the solemn anniversary of the Waukesha parade tragedy.

“One year ago today, Wisconsinites who joined together to celebrate at the Waukesha Christmas Parade were senselessly attacked. Today, we remember those lost and their families and friends who are grieving.

“In the days and months since, the entire world has witnessed the strength and resiliency of the people of Waukesha, who have come together to mourn and to rebuild. Thank you to the law enforcement officers, other first responders, and members of the community who put the safety of others first and responded to this tragedy with true heroism.”