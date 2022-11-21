Europe And Southeast Asia Fan Coil Unit Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2027
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe Fan Coil Unit Market revenue was US$ 1110.5 Mn in 2021 and the market is forecast to reach US$ 1536.2 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027. Based on volume, the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period.
Southeast Asia Fan Coil Unit Market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 127.4 Mn by 2027 from US$ 85.6 Mn in 2021, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
Fan coil units are appliances that heat and cool rooms without ducting by using a fan and a coil. They are also term as vertical fan coil units (VFC). A coil is a device with a fan and a heat exchanger is called a fan coil unit (FCU). For use with non-ducted and ducted HVAC systems, fan coil units are high-efficiency, concealed, and low-profile air conditioning units. They are principally created and tested in accordance with laws and regulations in order to fulfill the rising standards of energy efficiency demanded by current sustainable structures.
Market Influencing Factors
The need for energy-efficient FCU models, developing HVAC system adoption in residential and commercial buildings, and rising demand for low-energy consumption real estate products are the main drivers of the Europe and SEA fan coil unit market. The rising consumer interest in enhancing energy efficiency in buildings and the infrastructure sector is driving the energy-efficient fan coil units market.
The restoration of commercial buildings for effective energy consumption and the government regulations favoring the construction of energy-efficient systems increase the adoption of FCU in the HVAC system. Thus, this factor boosts market growth across Europe and Southeast Asia.
Additionally, government authorities are choosing to promote the adoption of energy-efficient components through comprehensive efforts. The growth in residential and commercial construction projects and the rise in the population of cities have all contributed to the need for HVAC systems, which further contribute to the market growth.
However, chilled beam systems, which can replace as an alternative to fan coil units, limit market growth during the projection period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The market for fan coil units in Europe and the SEA has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, but the market declined in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several nations, including the UK, Germany, Italy, etc., enacted the lockdown in order to curb the virus from spreading, which led to the closure of many significant firms in the fan coil unit industry. This further affected the sales of the fan coil unit market. Additionally, the limited availability of labor and the raw material shortage has affected the market growth. Additionally, the halt in building construction and infrastructure development affected the sales of the fan coil unit market.
Segmentation Overview
In 2021, on the basis of configuration, the two-pipe FCU segment acquired a market share of 55%. In addition, the four-pipe FCU segment is likely to grow at the highest growth rate during the prediction period owing to technological advances in the segment.
Based on the model type, the ceiling-mounted segment is likely to have a leading market position over the forecast period. In addition, in the ceiling-mounted segment, the cassette segment will experience the highest market annual growth of 6.1% over the projection period. Additionally, the wall-mounted segment is likely to reach a volume of about 507.7 thousand units by 2027.
In 2021, in terms of application, the commercial segment had a significant market share of 66%. The segment is also likely to reach a volume of 380 thousand units in 2027 due to the rising demand for fan coil units in restaurants and hotels. On the other hand, the residential segment will experience the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the analysis period.
In the Europe region, Italy acquired a share of about 29% in the fan coil unit market due to the strict government rules concerning energy consumption. In addition, the Netherlands is likely to reach a fan coil unit market volume of about 19 thousand units in 2027 due to the rising number of construction activities in the country.
South East Asia fan coil unit market will reach a market volume of about 148 thousand units by 2025 due to the rising number of commercial and residential activities. In addition, Indonesia maintained the highest market share of about 27%, and Vietnam will witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% due to the increasing focus of market participants in these countries.
Company Landscape
The companies operating in the Europe and SEA fan coil unit market are:
Daikin Europe N.V.
Carrier Corporation
Barcol-Air (UK) Ltd.
Euroclima
Johnson Controls, Inc.
Haier Group Corp.
Trane Europe
Hitachi, Ltd.
Midea Group
VENTILCLIMA (A Group S.p.A.)
Trox Group
Panasonic
Other Prominent Players
Key Developments by these Players
In Nov 2022, Toshiba Carrier UK Ltd is part of Carrier Global Corporation, the global supplier of solutions for cold chains and healthy, sustainable, safe, and intelligent buildings. Toshiba Air Conditioning has expanded its well-regarded Digital Inverter air conditioning series with the addition of the new DI Classic range, which also uses the lower global warming potential R-32 refrigerant.
In Nov 2022, Carrier Transicold, a part of Carrier Global Corporation, recently provided EverFRESH 40-foot and 1,750 PrimeLINE high-cube refrigeration units to Pacific International Lines, a Singapore-based shipping firm.
In Nov 2022, Daikin Europe declared that it would build a new R&D facility for environmentally friendly heating and cooling methods in Hendek, Turkey. The choice highlights Daikin Europe's aspirations to increase local hiring and strengthen the R&D function in Turkey. By April 2024, the facility will be completed, which will increase the amount of space available for R&D offices and testing facilities.
In Nov 2022, Hitachi Energy, one of the largest energy companies world, signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Equinor a leading global technology company. The agreement states the advancement of a sustainable energy future for all to work together on electrification, renewable energy generation, and low-carbon initiatives globally. The partnership emphasizes both businesses' commitment to building an adaptable, sustainable, and secure energy system and speeding the energy transition.
Segmentation Outline
The Europe and SEA fan coil unit market segmentation focus on Configuration, Model Type, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Configuration
Two Pipe FCU
Four Pipe FCU
Segmentation based on Model Type
Wall Mounted
Floor Standing
Ceiling Mounted
o Cassette
o Concealed
Segmentation based on Application
Commercial
o Hotels and Restaurants
o Hospitals
o Office spaces
o Retail
o Others
Industrial
Residential
Segmentation based on Region
Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Rest of Europe
South East Asia
o Indonesia
o Thailand
o Singapore
o Malaysia
o Philippines
o Vietnam
o Myanmar
o Rest of SEA
