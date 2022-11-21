Retalk Social Network Puts Moderation in User’s Hands: Religion, Politics, Language Filters
The Retalk social network is adding a brand-new feature that will let users decide what controversial content they want to see in feeds.
Retalk is making a common-sense, and yet game-changing alteration in how users can intake posts. The focus has been, and still is, community building.”BUDAPEST, PEST, HUNGARY, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retalk social network is adding a brand-new feature that will let users decide what controversial content they want to see in feeds. Retalk is dedicated to free speech, and as such, is against platform-dictated moderation of content. Instead, users can now utilize filters that can hide posts or replies related to certain controversial topics like politics, religion, or those containing foul language.
— Retalk Founder Pete Zaborszky
Retalk has recently changed its tagline from Retalk: The Non-Woke Social Network,” to “Retalk: Where Everyone is Heard.” The new tagline is more inclusive and reflective of the true issues of a society where dissenting (and oftentimes converging) opinions are ignored, censored, or yelled over, resulting in missed opportunities and understanding. The goal of Retalk is to foster civil, civic conversations with little required moderation. This extension is letting users moderate themselves, avoiding topics or posts that could lead to heightened or angry discourse, should they so choose.
“Retalk is making a common-sense, and yet game-changing alteration in how users can intake posts on the site,” said Retalk Founder Pete Zaborszky. “The focus has been, and still is, community building. Finding common ground. However, there are specific issues that people may find to be too frustrating or polarizing, or simple are burned-out on. When we have communities that aren’t politically focused, being able to filter out those posts to keep attention on non-inflammatory issues is hugely beneficial.”
Retalk’s homepage shares popular stories, in addition to new posts, trying to avoid the algorithmic manipulation of the most popular platforms like Facebook and Reddit. Posts are nested within community topics, allowing people of divergent opinions to find topics that they can share opinions on and in, outside of politics or trending stories. The concept is to build a trust and understanding that beyond one opinion is a person, not a profile, and that everyone deserves to be heard and counted.
The Retalk moderation filters are based upon the platform’s internal algorithmic vetting as well as tags user’s post themselves when sharing content.
About Retalk
Retalk has one goal: To create a place where everyone is heard. Where conversation wins. A social network that is about good quality discussion, not about hostility. And in the process create grassroots communities about any topics, from gardening to prepping to politics. Retalk has built interest-based discussion forums known as communities, which any user can create or contribute to. This allows the platform to grow organically, based on what topics and interests users have.
Retalk was founded by entrepreneur and computer expert Pete Zaborszky. Born in Communist Hungary, and growing up in both the UK and Hungary, Pete strongly believes in individual liberty and freedom of speech. In the current political and cultural climate, free speech and free discourse are under attack, which paves the road to the authoritarian-style control his family fled. This concern led Pete to create Retalk, a new social network for people frustrated with the censorship of Silicon Valley big tech. https://retalk.com/
Brian McWilliams
Retalk
+1 3109025940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter