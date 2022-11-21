After seven years of accelerated growth at Rentschler Biopharma SE under his leadership as CEO, Dr. Frank Mathias to return to the Supervisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Frank Mathias joined Rentschler Biopharma SE’s Supervisory Board in 2013 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board in April 2016.



LAUPHEIM, Germany, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced, that following seven years of accelerated growth at Rentschler Biopharma under his leadership as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Frank Mathias will return to the company’s Supervisory Board at the end of the fiscal year in March 2023. He will continue to be fully responsible for business operations while the Supervisory Board searches for a successor to be CEO.

Prof. Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rentschler Biopharma, said: “Under Dr. Frank Mathias’ responsible and thoughtful leadership, Rentschler Biopharma has experienced the most significant growth in its history, for which I would like to sincerely thank him. With the innovative partnerships he shaped, the new technologies implemented and the move to international markets, especially into North America, he has laid a strong foundation for Rentschler Biopharma’s future. I have greatly appreciated working together with Dr. Mathias and I am pleased that he will again contribute his expertise as a member of our Supervisory Board. I look forward to continuing to work closely together, to drive the future of the CDMO market and thus sustainably create value for our clients and for patients.”

Dr. Frank Mathias, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, said: “It is an honor to lead Rentschler Biopharma as CEO at a time, when not only the company, but the entire industry is undergoing significant change. We set high goals for ourselves, and we were able to achieve, and in some cases even exceed them, thanks to the innovation and commitment of the people at Rentschler Biopharma. With our highly experienced management team bringing a wide range of expertise and competences, the course for further success has been set. As Rentschler Biopharma enters its next phase of integration and builds on its achievements, it is important for me to continue to support this phase by rejoining the Supervisory Board. I will remain closely associated with the company and look forward to continuing to work with everyone during this transition period and subsequently as a member of the Supervisory Board, to whom I would like to express my sincere thanks for the trust placed in me.”

Dr. Frank Mathias joined Rentschler Biopharma’s Supervisory Board in 2013 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Board in April 2016. During his tenure as CEO, the company experienced accelerated growth and established itself among the top 5 in the global biopharmaceutical CDMO market. The strategy “Growth 2025” was developed and effectively implemented. The acquisition of a US manufacturing site in Milford, MA near Boston in 2019, and the establishment of a UK site focused on cell and gene therapy in Stevenage near Cambridge, have enabled accelerated internationalization of the company. In these years, which were also heavily impacted by the global Covid-19 pandemic, revenues tripled, and the number of employees worldwide grew to over 1,200. In 2019, Dr. Mathias was awarded the “EY Entrepreneur of the Year” award (Category: Industry).

Following this period of rapid expansion, in line with the evolved long-term “Strategy 2032”, Rentschler Biopharma is now entering a phase of integration aimed at strengthening the foundation for future accelerated growth. Dr. Mathias will support this new chapter of the company’s development as a member of the Supervisory Board, which is chaired by Professor Dr. Nikolaus F. Rentschler.

