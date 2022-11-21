The Increase In Electronic Product Sales Will Drive The Growth Of The Flip Chip Market As Per The Business Research Company's Flip Chip Motor Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the flip chip market, the increase in sales of electronic products will propel the growth of the flip chips market during the forecast period. Flip chips are used in electronic equipment as it improves the presentation of portable electrical devices that operate at higher frequencies, allowing for greater use in ultrasonic and microwave operations. The technology exhibits high overall system efficiency and low inductance while taking up less space. According to Gartner, a US-based consulting firm estimated that the installed base of devices worldwide is expected to reach 6.4 billion units in 2022, an increase of 3.2% from 2021. Therefore, the increase in sales of electronic products drives growth in the flip chips market.

The global flip chip market size is expected to grow from $27.44 billion in 2021 to $29.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.74%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The flip chip market share is expected to grow to $41.57 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.64%.

Technological advancement is gaining popularity among the flip chip market trends. Companies in the flip chip market are focusing on developing technologies to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, In August 2021, ACM Research Inc, a US-based single-wafer wet cleaning equipment company, announced the launch of ACM’s Ultra ECP GIII plating tool to support wafer-level packaging (WLP) including, product offers for silicon carbide (SiC), gallium nitride (GaN), and gallium arsenide for compound semiconductors (GaAs). The tool can plate gold (Au) into backside deep hole processes with uniformity and step coverage.

Major players in the flip chip market are 3M Company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Amkor Technology Inc, Apple Inc, Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Texas Instruments Inc, STMicroelectronics, Kyocera International, TDK Electronics, GlobalFoundries, UMC, ASE Inc, STATS ChipPAC, and Powertech Technology.

The global flip chip market is segmented by packaging technology into 3D IC, 2.5D IC, 2D IC; by bumping technology into copper pillar, solder bumping, tin-lead eutectic solder, lead-free solder; by industry into electronics, heavy machinery and equipment, IT and telecommunication, automotive, other industries.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the flip chip market in 2021 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the flip chip market during the forecast period. The regions covered in flip chip market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Flip Chip Motor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide flip chip market forecast size and growth, flip chip market segments, flip chip market trends, flip chip market drivers and restraints, flip chip market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

