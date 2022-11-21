North America Frozen Seafood Market to Reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2027 | (CAGR) of 3.9%

SHERIDAN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “North America Frozen Seafood Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the North America frozen seafood market size reached US$ 14.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 17.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

Industry Analysis:

Frozen seafood products are preserved for inhibiting the growth of bacteria in order to increase their shelf life, taste, and nutritional value. The seafood freezing technique includes two different approaches, namely, cryofreezing and carboxymethylcellulose. In cryofreezing, seafood items, such as salmon, tuna, shrimp, oysters, and tilapia, are kept in ultra-low liquid nitrogen for maintaining their quality. On the other hand, carboxymethylcellulose is used to curb the adulteration of seafood commodities.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

Leroy Seafood

High Liner Foods

Marine Harvest

Iglo Group

Austevoll Seafood

Fishery Products International

Market Trends:

The rising consciousness amongst consumers regarding their health has led to the increasing demand for ready-to-cook (RTC) and ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, which is primarily driving the frozen seafood market in North America. Moreover, the widespread adoption of seafood products due to the presence of proteins, vitamins, and fatty acids is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising inclination of consumers toward frozen food over canned products is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Based On Country

United States

Canada

Based On Type

Shrimp

Salmon

Tuna

Tilapia

Pangasius

Catfish

Others

Based On Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Speciality Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Based On Sector

Retail

Institutional

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

