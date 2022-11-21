November 21, 2022 - Attorney General Works With Newport News Police to Convict Man of Felony Murder

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Works With Newport News Police to Convict Man of Felony Murder

Richmond, VA – The Office of the Attorney General today announced that a Newport News jury returned guilty verdicts against James Curtis Miles on the charges of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted robbery.

The Newport News Police Department investigated the homicide, and Assistant Attorney General Molly Newton, who is assigned to the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section, prosecuted the case. James Miles will be sentenced on December 1, 2022.

On November 25, 2016, Newport News police officers responded to a call for service in the area of 531 Randolph Road, in the city of Newport News. Police found the victim, shot behind the ear and in the ankle, at the scene. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“I’m proud of the role my office played in securing justice for these victims. We are working diligently with local officials to lower violent crime in this community,” said Attorney General Miyares.

In December 2021, a Newport News jury previously convicted Marqui Pittman, a co-defendant, of first-degree felony murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of robbery. In August 2022, Mr. Pittman was sentenced to 48 years in prison.

A third co-defendant’s case is set for trial on March 20, 2023.

