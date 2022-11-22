Senior and Specialty Move Management Firm Launches 7-Part Podcast Series

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions Logo

Pathfinders announces their new 7-part podcast series alongside news and entertainment industry expert, Jill Nicolini, with the Podcast Business News Network.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is excited to announce their new 7-part podcast series alongside news and entertainment industry expert, Jill Nicolini, with the Podcast Business News Network. The series allows Pathfinders’ managing partners to share the knowledge they have acquired over the last 4+ years in the senior move management industry.

The podcast series, featuring co-founders of Pathfinders, Renee Brunelle Matthews and Janeen Salzgeber, will cover topics including move management, downsizing, organizing, Project GoodWorks, extreme content, probate, and more. Pathfinders’ episodes will be available on all major streaming platforms: Spotify, Deezer, Tune-In, iHeart Radio, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

Two episodes of the 7-part series have been released to date. The first episode covered a brief overview of the core Pathfinders’ services including downsizing, organization, extreme content, and probate as it relates to senior move management. The second episode discussed the end-to-end senior move management process, from consultations, to planning, prepping, moving, resettling, and providing referrals for any additional needs.

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions has become one of the most highly recognized senior move management firms in the Tampa Bay area. In the last two years, Pathfinders has won several awards for its rapid growth, positive customer reviews, and dedication to community service. Their team of experts has established partnerships with some of the largest assisted living communities in the country and helped hundreds of seniors navigate the process of relocating to a new home both locally and nationwide.

“This is an incredible opportunity to share our knowledge with others,” said Renee Brunelle Matthews, Managing Partner of Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions. “This series will teach others about what we do and why senior move managers are so valuable to community members.”

About Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions

Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions provides senior move management and relocation assistance across the Tampa Bay area. Their moving and downsizing services helps those who have a heavy heart and are overwhelmed at the thought of beginning a move or relocating. The company’s services include probate inventory, personal organization, move coordination, Space planning, donating unused items, managing the unpacking process, personal shopping, and extreme content. Pathfinders Downsizing Solutions is a certified Move Manager that helps its customers to navigate all aspects of the moving process.