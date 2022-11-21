Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Share and Size to Reach USD 23.24 Billion by 2028| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid penetration of LED lighting products and rising awareness regarding benefits of using LED lighting are some key factors driving global LED lighting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors.

The global LED lighting driver market size reached USD 7.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 15.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid LED lighting product penetration and increasing awareness regarding the various benefits of LED lighting products are some of the key factors driving global LED lighting driver market revenue growth. Increased LED adoption for usage in residential buildings, commercial shops, industrial uses, and traffic lights, among other applications, is expected to boost demand for LED lighting products. Increasing use of miniaturized LED drivers and increasing building and reconstruction activities in residential and non-residential sectors globally are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. In addition, rising development of programmable LED drivers is expected to augment market growth going ahead.

However, high set up cost of LED lighting drivers and lack of standardization are factors expected to hamper growth of the global LED lighting driver market to some extent over the forecast period.

Some key highlights in the report:

DC/DC ICs segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. DC/DC control systems and converters offer excellent reliability, fast frequency performance, low resistance, and high EMI performance, which are expected to drive growth of this segment.

Dimmable segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to increased demand for dimmable LED lighting drivers. Dimmable LED lighting drivers save energy as power outputs require lesser energy usage.

Smart segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period owing to rising demand for smart LED lighting drivers. With the installation of gateways, smart LED lighting drivers are compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets. Steady economic growth and favorable government initiatives in countries in the region are driving demand for LEDs, which is expected to drive growth of the market in the region.

Some major companies included in the global market report are Delta Electronics, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., TCI Telecomunicazioni Italia S.R.L., Lifud Technology Co., Ltd., ERP Power LLC, Mean Well Enterprises Co., Ltd., Tridonic GmbH & Co KG, Inventronics Inc., SELF Electronics Co., Ltd., and Eaglerise Electric & Electronic Ltd.

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Integrated Circuit Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

DC/DC ICs

RGB ICs

Linear Regulator ICs

Others

Dimming Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Dimmable

DALI

Traic

1-10V

Trailing-edge

Non-dimmable (Standard)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Conventional

Smart

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume in Tons; 2018–2028)

Indoor Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Entertainment Lighting

Office Lighting

Indoor Sports Facilities Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Street Lights

Tunnel Lighting

Highway Lighting

City Lighting

Outdoor Sports Facilities Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Light Emitting Diode Lighting Driver Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

