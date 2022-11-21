Global Online Insurance Market to Reach $330.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in web penetration and surge in smartphone use will expand the scope of growth of the global online insurance market. Surge in acceptance of digital solutions will open new growth opportunities for the global market. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global online insurance market, due to surging demand for reinforcing remote access methods.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global online insurance market generated $53.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $330.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $53.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $330.1 billion CAGR 20.2% No. of Pages in Report 263 Segments Covered Enterprise Size, Insurance Type, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in web penetration and surge in smartphone use. Opportunities Surge in acceptance of digital solutions. Restraints Growing privacy and security concerns.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global online insurance market, due to surging demand for reinforcing remote access methods.

Growing need for regrouping and redesigning operational solutions for fulfilling demand of policy holders through online tool.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global online insurance market based on enterprise size, insurance type, end user, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the major market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global online insurance market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

On the basis of insurance type, the life insurance segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global online insurance market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the health insurance segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of end user, the insurance companies segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for half of the global online insurance market share. Furthermore, the same segment is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the third party administrators brokers segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing nearly two-fifths of the global online insurance market share. Moreover, the North American market is slated to dominate the global market share during the forecast period. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global online insurance market report includes Allianz SE, assicurazioni generali spa, AXA Group, Munich Re, Swiss Re, Aviva, Zurich Insurance Group, Esurance Insurance Services, Inc, Lemonade, Inc., and RooT

The report analyzes these key players in the global online insurance market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the online insurance market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global online insurance market trends is provided in the report.

The Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The online insurance market analysis from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Insurance type

Life Insurance

Motor Insurance

Health Insurance

Others

End User

Insurance Companies

Aggregators

Third Party Administrators and Brokers

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

