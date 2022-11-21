Specialty1 Partners Continues to Lead the Way as the Largest and Preferred Partnership Group in the Dental Surgical Specialty Space

The doctor-led company exceeds year-over-year growth benchmarks and focuses on expanding its multi-specialty network in 2023

Since launching in 2019, Specialty1 Partners has emerged as the market-leading solution in helping dental surgical practices optimize their operations and elevate patient care. Within its rapidly growing network, Specialty1 Partners is on pace to have over 350 surgeons — including 110 oral surgeons and periodontists — at more than 225 locations in 27 states by the end of 2022.

The doctor-led company enables its partner practices to focus on delivering the highest quality patient care. Specialty1 Partners was the first company to offer an integrated network of support services to endodontists, oral surgeons, and periodontists. Two of the company’s founders and the co-CEOs, Matthew Haddad and Daryl Dudum, recognized the value of having partners in these three specialties based on their direct experience as doctors and business owners.

“As endodontists navigating the complexities of treating patients and running practices, we saw the need for a truly doctor-focused partnership for dental specialists,” said Matthew Haddad, founder and co-CEO of Specialty1 Partners. “There are a lot of competitors that claim to be doctor-led and doctor-founded, but that simply isn’t the case and it’s misleading to potential partners. We have a best-in-class management team to support our network but the culture, vision and leadership of our organization all start with dental specialists. This is the difference that has allowed us to significantly outperform others in the dental surgical specialty space.”

Specialty1 Partners has achieved over 5,000 percent revenue growth since its founding, ranking No. 72 in the 2022 Inc. 5000 List and No.1 in the dental sector. This is the second consecutive year that Specialty1 Partners was included in this prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Supporting our partners and helping them grow while continuing to build partnerships with industry-leading, innovative surgical specialists is what we focus on every day,” said Daryl Dudum, founder and co-CEO of Specialty1 Partners. “It’s not just about growing our network — we are committed to helping our partner practices grow and succeed on their terms.”

In 2021, the company began operating under the name Specialty1 Partners to offer business and operational support services to partners across the three dental surgical specialties. For more information, visit Specialty1Partners.com .

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners dba for Endo1 Partners Holdings, LLC (the parent company for Endo1 Partners, LLC, Endo1 Partner – California, LLC, OS1 Partners, LLC and Perio1, LLC) provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic, oral surgery, and periodontic practices. The company partners with best-in-class dental surgical specialists nationally and supports them, so they can spend more time providing high-quality dental care to their patients. For more information, visit www.Specialty1Partners.com .

