Triage Staffing’s Kris Knudsen Named to SIA Global Power 150 List

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, NEB., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kris Knudsen, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Triage, a healthcare allied and travel nurse agency based out of Omaha, NE was recently named to Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2022 Global Power 150—Women in Staffing list.

Under Knudsen’s leadership, Triage retention rates among strategic partners have improved and billing volume has increased enormously. Triage is also frequently invited to participate as a development partner because of its reputation as an excellent collaborator.

“I’m thrilled to be named to SIA’s Global Power 150 list this year, but it’s really a testament to the work done by everyone at Triage. Our team consistently focuses on delivering top-notch service again and again and our partners know they can trust us to get the job done. We’re looking forward to many more years of cooperation,” said Knudsen, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Triage (https://triagestaff.com/).

Knudsen’s honor is just one of many for Triage this year. The company was named to SIA’s list of the fastest-growing staffing firms in the United States, ranked number 907 on Inc. 5000’s list of the fastest-growing companies in the United States and number seven out of all the companies in Nebraska. Additionally, Triage was named the best overall travel nurse agency by VeryWell Health and The Balance Careers and CEO John Maaske was recognized by the Department of Defense with a Patriot Award because of his support of Triage employees who serve in the military.

“Our partners know they can count on Kris and Triage. We don’t expect the growth in healthcare and travel nurse jobs to slow down any time soon. We know Kris will continue doing a fantastic job to set us up for even more success in the future,” said John Maaske, Triage CEO and co-founder.

About Triage

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine seven times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage has also received accolades from Highway Hypodermics, BluePipes, VeryWell Health, The Balance Careers and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com

Katie Dixon Triage Staffing 8002599897 katie.dixon@triagestaff.com