New Compact IGUS Cables Guarantee 100 Million Cycles – More than any Other Cable in the World
chainflex CF98.PLUS and CF99.PLUS cables allow a sustainable machine concept with the smallest bend radiiUNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus® is continuously improving to optimize customers' moving applications. The specialist for moving cables has now refined its successful chainflex® control cable series. The CF98.PLUS and CF99.PLUS are the only cables on the market that are guaranteed to handle over 100 million cycles or that can be used in energy chains with tiny bend radii of 3xd.
In the blink of an eye, the machine moves and applies the chip to the new smartphone with high precision. This process is repeated thousands of times a day and requires multiple cables. Smaller and smaller installation spaces, shorter and shorter travel distances, and 99 percent availability for machines and systems are requirements that are not limited to the semiconductor industry. Demand for fast, compact automation systems is also increasing in many other sectors, such as medical technology, the automotive industry, and sorting systems. So, igus has now refined its proven CF98 control cables to produce an unshielded variant and CF99 to develop a shielded one.
"With great success," says a delighted Rainer Rössel, chainflex cable Business Unit Manager at igus. "The new CF98.PLUS and CF99.PLUS cables are the first and only cables available on the market approved for use in energy chains and for which igus guarantees 100 million cycles."
This means an increase in service life of 250 percent over the original series. The new cables are also designed for very small bend radii, just three times the diameter of the cable (3xd). Where space is critical, users can now use a reliable high-end TPE cable and give their end customers a sustainable machine concept.
Long service life guaranteed
For over ten years, igus has worked on the new cables, testing them in its own 3,800 square meter laboratory and continually improving them. The essential improvements are primarily in a special conductor material alloy and a new manufacturing process for the insulation material. The cable specialist has set up two extra-large test rigs for this purpose. The extensive testing allows igus to promise a guaranteed service life of 36 months for all its cables. Users can also determine cable service life using the igus online calculator.
"Users who choose CF98.PLUS or CF99.PLUS can significantly contribute to their company's sustainability concept because they are investing in their machine's durability," says Rössel.
Learn more about chainflex® flexible cables from igus here.
PRESS CONTACT:
Michael Rielly
1.800.521.2747
mrielly@igus.net
www.igus.com
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings, and lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more user security. Two hundred thirty-four thousand articles are available from stock, and service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example, ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics, and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most significant environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling used e-chains and participating in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
Michael Rielly
igus
+1 800.521.2747
mrielly@igus.net