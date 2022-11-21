DFR Reminds Vermonters to Avoid Medicare Open Enrollment Scams

Open-Enrollment flyer helps spread the word.

Montpelier, VT – With just weeks remaining in this year’s Medicare open enrollment season, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation reminds Vermonters to educate themselves about the various types of Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement (also known as “Medigap”) offerings.

The Department’s recently developed “Medicare Open Enrollment-Protect Yourself” flyer is helping spread the word about enrollment options and the importance of being vigilant about scammers and other bad actors who may target Medicare participants during open enrollment.

“Ensuring that Vermonters know how to protect themselves against scams and deceptive advertising and how to obtain the best health insurance coverage is fundamental to the Department’s mission,” Commissioner Kevin Gaffney says. “This flyer and the Department’s other outreach efforts will help educate Vermonters about Medicare options, avoiding fraud, and how to report fraud when faced with it.”

Flyers will be delivered to various area agencies on aging where front-line experts can help people choose plans and provide education around Medicare enrollment that is right for their individual health needs. Vermonters are encouraged to speak with an expert, a licensed insurance agent, or another trusted source about available options before enrolling in a plan or purchasing a financial product.

“There are several differences between Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage and understanding those differences is essential for Vermonters who are making these important decisions,” Director Anna Van Fleet says. While becoming eligible for Medicare and choosing coverage can be challenging for many people, the Department is focused on making the transition accessible to all state residents and offers these tips as additional safeguards against misinformation.

Commissioner Gaffney joins Director Van Fleet and all Department staff in wishing every Vermonter a happy Thanksgiving and reminding everyone that such family gathering times present ideal opportunities to talk about health care options.

If you have questions, or if you see or hear an advertisement or solicitation for Medicare Supplement insurance that is deceptive, misleading, or a scam, contact the Department at dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov or at 800-964-1784. Medicare and Medicare Advantage insurance complaints can be directed to 800-MEDICARE and ftc.gov/complaint.

Connect online with the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and our website.

###

