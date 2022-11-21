Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,859 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 304,229 in the last 365 days.

DFR Reminds Vermonters to Avoid Medicare Open Enrollment Scams

Open-Enrollment flyer helps spread the word.

Montpelier, VT – With just weeks remaining in this year’s Medicare open enrollment season, the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation reminds Vermonters to educate themselves about the various types of Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplement (also known as “Medigap”) offerings.

The Department’s recently developed “Medicare Open Enrollment-Protect Yourself” flyer is helping spread the word about enrollment options and the importance of being vigilant about scammers and other bad actors who may target Medicare participants during open enrollment.

“Ensuring that Vermonters know how to protect themselves against scams and deceptive advertising and how to obtain the best health insurance coverage is fundamental to the Department’s mission,” Commissioner Kevin Gaffney says. “This flyer and the Department’s other outreach efforts will help educate Vermonters about Medicare options, avoiding fraud, and how to report fraud when faced with it.”

Flyers will be delivered to various area agencies on aging where front-line experts can help people choose plans and provide education around Medicare enrollment that is right for their individual health needs. Vermonters are encouraged to speak with an expert, a licensed insurance agent, or another trusted source about available options before enrolling in a plan or purchasing a financial product. 

“There are several differences between Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage and understanding those differences is essential for Vermonters who are making these important decisions,” Director Anna Van Fleet says. While becoming eligible for Medicare and choosing coverage can be challenging for many people, the Department is focused on making the transition accessible to all state residents and offers these tips as additional safeguards against misinformation.

Commissioner Gaffney joins Director Van Fleet and all Department staff in wishing every Vermonter a happy Thanksgiving and reminding everyone that such family gathering times present ideal opportunities to talk about health care options.

If you have questions, or if you see or hear an advertisement or solicitation for Medicare Supplement insurance that is deceptive, misleading, or a scam, contact the Department at dfr.insuranceinfo@vermont.gov or at 800-964-1784. Medicare and Medicare Advantage insurance complaints can be directed to 800-MEDICARE and ftc.gov/complaint.

Connect online with the Vermont Department of Financial Regulation: LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and our website.

###
 

You just read:

DFR Reminds Vermonters to Avoid Medicare Open Enrollment Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.