Concrete Floor Coatings Market Share & Size Worth USD 2.24 Billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapidly growing construction industry in Asia Pacific is a significant factor driving global concrete floor coatings market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Research Report from Emergen Research has been formulated by analyzing key business details and an extensive geographic spread of the Concrete Floor Coatings industry, encompassing key business details and extensive geographical coverage. In addition to providing crucial statistical data about the Concrete Floor Coatings market, this study covers qualitative and quantitative aspects of the Concrete Floor Coatings market. In addition to historical data from 2017 to 2018, the research study provides an accurate forecast until 2030 for the Concrete Floor Coatings market. A comprehensive analysis of established and emerging players in the market is summarized in the report. The report also covers the business overview, the product portfolio, and the strategic alliances and expansion strategies of the companies.

The global concrete floor coatings market size is expected to reach USD 2.24 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Concrete floor coatings market revenue growth is a major factor driving growing manufacturing sector in emerging economies. For instance, China's manufacturing output in 2020 increased by 0.79% from 2019 to USD 3,853.81 billion. In addition, rising infrastructure spending around the world is another factor expected to drive market revenue growth. For instance, in 2020, the UK general government invested over £20.6 billion in infrastructure, of which £13.9 billion went to the federal government and £6.7 billion to local governments. Hence, all of these factors are responsible for driving market revenue growth.

A recent trend in the market is use of seamless cementitious micro topping floors. With the advent of cementitious micro topping, resurfacing an existing concrete floor, tile floor, wood floor, or any floor, has become an artistic endeavor. It offers a floor that is incredibly beautiful, exceptionally strong, abrasion- and stain-resistant, and has a 3mm thickness. The method, which includes of a primer, base coat, and top coat, is applied by skilled applicators to create a surface that is old looking but durable. Architects and designers alike are interested in using micro topping system for all residential surfaces, such as living rooms, bedrooms, patios, bathrooms, and kitchens, as well as vertical and horizontal surfaces, swimming pool decks, pergolas, spas, and Jacuzziss, retail stores, clinics, and public spaces, restaurants and hotels, salons, shops, and show rooms.

Request A Free Sample to Learn More About This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1230

Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Concrete Floor Coatings market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Concrete Floor Coatings market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major companies in the global market report include BASF SE, DSM, DAW SE, PPG Industries, Inc., NIPSEA Group, RPM International Inc., BEHR Process Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Valspar, and Sika Corporation.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Limited Time DISCOUNT Available!!! Get Your Copy at Discounted Price @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1230

Emergen Research has segmented the global concrete floor coatings market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Indoor

Outdoor

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/concrete-floor-coatings-market

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 17 May 2022, TSR Concrete Coatings signed a merger with Ninja Coatings and PolyPro Concrete Coatings. TSR is a portfolio business of Bertram Capital and a producer of residential concrete coating solutions ("PolyPro"). Bertram established ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp") concurrently with closing of Ninja and PolyPro transactions. ReVamp is a platform for the top home improvement companies in the country, specializing in residential concrete coatings and other services that improve the look and feel of clients homes.

The epoxy segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to its wide availability, environmental friendliness, and being economical compared to other coating solutions. Epoxy concrete floor coatings are a great option for anyone looking for beautiful and long-lasting flooring. To form a chemical bond with concrete, hardeners and polymer resins are mixed together with many different color and decorative options available. A surface that is more robust than floor paint and can endure heavy traffic is one of the advantages of employing an epoxy coating. Additionally, it creates a floor that is easy to maintain, stain-resistant, and versatile enough to be utilized for both residential and commercial purposes. Moreover, it creates vibrant, distinctive visuals that can be adjusted in a variety of ways and it requires little setup time and downtime.

The indoor segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to demand for housing infrastructure, which is increasing in proportion to population that is accelerating need for new residential construction projects. Finishing options for concrete include polishing, coloring, staining, and putting decorative coatings, which makes it possible to complete a concrete basement floor or to expose concrete floor slabs that had been carpeted or tiled over. In the kitchen, cellar, garage, or warehouse, individuals require a floor that can endure a range of stresses. Concrete coatings are highly resilient and do not chip or break-like other floor tiles and is the most cost-effective option for any commercial establishment. A beautiful, well-constructed concrete floor can last between 50 and 100 years. If the flooring is maintained by a concrete coating, it can last full life of the house.

The industrial segment is expected to account for large revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use to enhance aesthetics and protect floors from corrosion and heavy surface wear. Every manufacturing plant deals with unique issues that call for specialized flooring solutions. Industrial epoxy and other high performance resinous floor coverings can improve worker productivity in industrial buildings, warehouses, or factories, while also promoting employee health and safety. Like many other design and technical challenges, the type of floor coating that should be chosen is greatly influenced by environment at the job site. For instance, in food & beverage production facilities, storage facilities, laboratories, pharmaceutical plants, and high performance and sanitary floor surfaces, that are simple to clean and resistant to abrasion, staining, and chemical deterioration, are required.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is primarily attributed to the region's growing construction industry. For instance, the construction industry, which in 2019 generated 5.3% of the country's GDP, plays a significant role in supporting the Japanese economy. The recovery from Great East Japan Earthquake and Summer Olympics in Tokyo has both contributed to current upward trend in the industry as a whole. The continued loosening of restrictions and increased construction activity contributed to 17.1% growth of the Indian construction industry in 2021. Consequently, the region's developing construction sector is rising demand for concrete floor coatings, which in turn, is driving market revenue development.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors