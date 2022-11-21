Circles Partners with Confetti to Bring Virtual Team Building to its Members

The partnership creates a high-impact experience that drives human connections and strengthens the bond between workers and organization

/EIN News/ -- Waltham, Mass., Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circles, a Sodexo company and global workplace wellbeing provider, announced today its partnership with Confetti, a digital platform to manage exclusive team building experiences. The collaboration strengthens employee and employer relationships through one-of-a-kind virtual experiences that provide unique and vital opportunities for team members to bond.

Together, the strategic partnership helps organizations deliver engaging experiences that build deeper connections among their employees. In providing consistent team building experiences, Circles’ clients can maintain a thriving workplace culture they have worked hard to build, regardless of employees' location.

“Circles is committed to helping our clients build a sense of community at work—which leads to a better workplace experience, healthier employees, and enhanced overall wellbeing,” says Wouter Broekema, CEO at Circles. “By leveraging the Confetti platform with our concierge and personal assistant solutions, we’ll be able to transform how we help the world’s leading companies engage and retain their most important asset—their people.”

About Confetti

Confetti makes cultivating a thriving team culture within companies easy. Browse from an extensive catalog of team building ideas and memorable team experiences, and book in just a few clicks. From virtual games and happy hour favorites, all the way to Professional Development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion experiences - Confetti has something for every need. Confetti is used by 4,000+ companies such as Google, Facebook, Spotify and many other start-ups, firms and agencies for their team building activities. Visit https://www.withconfetti.com/ for more information.

About Circles

Circles is the global leader in employee concierge and workplace experience services. Circles is part of Sodexo Inc., which delivers services globally that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life. The Fortune Global 500 company is a leader in delivering sustainable, integrated facilities management and food service operations. Visit https://circles.com/ for more information.

