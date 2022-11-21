Kenli Furniture has emerged as the leading furniture company in Vietnam.

Introducing a new collection of luxury interior design products

Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenli Furniture has established itself as a reputable furniture company in Vietnam. In the latest development, the company has introduced a new collection of luxury interior design products for its clients. With high-end furniture from top brands, the products that Kenli brings variety of furniture to satisfy its consumers with their choice.

The furniture products from Kenli are collections of imported products at Kenli. The company is also offering an exclusive dining table set with 6 chairs, perfect for a family dinner. From living room furniture to high-class imported bedroom furniture, it facilitates its users with the following varieties:

Italian leather sofa: The product contains luxury with class.

Tea table: It offers style and is exquisite to homeowners.

Relaxing Chair: armchairs help to relax and relieve stress

Imported dining table and chairs: It provides comfort and durability to its consumers.

Furthermore, the company provides a wide selection of sofa sets in various sizes, hues, and materials. Each sofa set has a distinctive look, feel, and design to meet the customer's interior decoration needs. They are the main focal point of any living room because they are made with quality and usability in mind.

Along with sofas, Kenli also sells dining tables and chairs, tea tables, bedside tables and shelves, outdoor, balcony, garden furniture, relaxation chairs, and carpet. For property owners, families, and clients in a variety of industries, they also offer trustworthy construction and design consulting services.

By special sourcing items built using cutting-edge materials, Kenli continues to invest extensively in research to maintain consistency in its service and product offerings. They collaborate with other furniture companies worldwide, mainly Italian brands, to import high-end luxury furniture suitable for their affluent customers.

As an illustration, the AVENUE sofa from their esteemed partners is a timeless item that exudes strength, luxury, fame, and status. The highest quality leather in the world, is used exclusively on the sofa. Additionally, it underwent herb tanning, a highly advanced leather finishing process that can take up to 6 weeks to complete. Kenli also purchases goods from well-regarded companies with incredible furniture designs.

By concentrating on furniture that meets their needs and preferences, Kenli demonstrates its unwavering commitment to its customers. They keep investing in avant-garde concepts, exceptional designs, works of art, and luxurious goods that go above and beyond.

About the Company - Kenli Furniture

Kenli Furniture is the leading luxury furniture company in the furniture market-based in Vietnam. The company was founded in 2009, contributing to creating vibrant homes by providing the finest opulent and elegant furnishings for residences and offices. Kenli brings smart, high-class furniture products imported with European standard quality to customers.

In addition, Kenli’s high-end furniture is currently present in Ho Chi Minh City. Ho Chi Minh, Hanoi and support delivery nationwide. The team always ensures a great, fast, convenient buying experience with the number 1 after-sales policy for their customers.

For further information, visit the following: https://noithatkenli.vn/

